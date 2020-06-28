Is Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) investors should be aware of a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. Our calculations also showed that STC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most traders, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, outdated financial vehicles of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation at present, Our researchers look at the leaders of this club, around 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people preside over the lion's share of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by tracking their unrivaled picks, Insider Monkey has revealed a few investment strategies that have historically exceeded the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Now let's analyze the key hedge fund action surrounding Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC).

How are hedge funds trading Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in STC a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.