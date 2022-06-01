Stewart Information Services (STC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Stewart Information Services (STC) closed at $54.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the title insurance and real estate services company had gained 3.22% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stewart Information Services as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stewart Information Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.36% lower. Stewart Information Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Stewart Information Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.84 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.9, which means Stewart Information Services is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

Story continues

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research