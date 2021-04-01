Stewart Information Services Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $52.03 per share and the market cap of $1.4 billion, Stewart Information Services stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Stewart Information Services is shown in the chart below.





Because Stewart Information Services is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 3.5% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Stewart Information Services has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.96, which is in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. The overall financial strength of Stewart Information Services is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Stewart Information Services is fair. This is the debt and cash of Stewart Information Services over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Stewart Information Services has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.3 billion and earnings of $6.09 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, the profitability of Stewart Information Services is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Stewart Information Services over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Stewart Information Services is 3.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 29.7%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Insurance industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Stewart Information Services's ROIC was 13.84, while its WACC came in at 6.90. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Stewart Information Services is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 89% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about Stewart Information Services stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

