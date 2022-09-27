Stewart Rhodes trial – live: Jury selection begins for Oath Keepers Jan 6 seditious conspiracy case

(AP)

The leader of a far-right anti-government militia and four other members of the group face charges of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.

Federal prosecutors have alleged that Stewart Rhodes and other militia members spent weeks plotting an attempt to disrupt the joint session of Congress, including plans for a cache of weapons and supplies, to prevent Joe Biden’s presidency and keep Donald Trump in office, as a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the halls of the Capitol.

Mr Rhodes has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers will attempt to argue the group acted on orders of Mr Trump himself.

The federal judge overseeing the case lambasted Mr Rhodes after his newly hired attorney sought to delay the trial in Washington DC and claimed that he lacked access to critical evidence against him.

Judge Amit Mehta said that arguments in his attempts to stall the case are “incorrect and frankly bewildering” during a 15-minute screed last month.

What is seditious conspiracy?

Federal prosecutors have charged dozens of people in recent months for their alleged roles in the attack on the US Capitol.

But the indictment of Stewart Rhodes and his alleged co-conspirators charges them under a rarely used provision of law that can found in the chapter of the US criminal code titled “Treason, Sedition, and Subversive Activities”.

The provision details “Seditious Conspiracy” – committed when “two or more persons” conspire to “overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States,” “prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States” by force, or “seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof”.

What is seditious conspiracy and why is it a big deal?

Who is Stewart Rhodes?

The Independent’s Richard Hall spoke with Stewart Rhodes in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

Read his republished in-depth piece about the militia leader and insight from experts about the trajectory of far-right anti-government groups and threats posed by groups like the Oath Keepers.

How Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes went from ballroom dancing to sedition charges

Good morning.

Jury selection begins today in a seditious conspiracy trial involving members of the Oath Keepers – a far-right anti-government militia group with influence across the US – and their leader, Stewart Rhodes.

