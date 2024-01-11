Stewartville man accused of trying to stab woman pleads to domestic assault charge

Jan. 10—ROCHESTER — A Stewartville man admitted to assaulting the mother of his child during a domestic incident last year.

Quenton Robert Koloff, 29, pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor domestic assault in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. He was given two years of probation on the charge.

Felony charges of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault by strangulation were dismissed.

Koloff admitted in court to pushing a woman, identified as the mother of his child, toward the front door of her Stewartville home Oct. 11, 2023.

The criminal complaint in the case Koloff states a deputy responding to the disturbance call saw Koloff through a window use both hands to push the woman in the chest.

According to the complaint the woman told deputies Koloff had choked and tried to stab her.

Deputies found a kitchen knife on a couch in the home.