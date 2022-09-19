Stewartville man arrested for threatening to shoot up a nursing home

Sep. 19—ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old Stewartville man is in custody after he allegedly threatened to shoot up his 19-year-old girlfriend's workplace, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, the man called the woman's workplace, a nursing home, 15 to 20 times the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, and threatened to use an AR-15 to fire into the workplace unless she was sent home.

After law enforcement arrived, the man called eight to 10 times and made multiple threats against the business, which law enforcement heard while the man was on speaker phone.

The woman reported that the man had hit her multiple times that morning after law enforcement noticed multiple injuries to the woman's head. She said he had threatened to kill her.

The man was later arrested at the woman's apartment. He does not live there but had stayed the night prior at her residence.

The man also threatened to kill law enforcement while in transit to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. As of Monday morning, he remains there in custody.

No firearm was found.

The Sheriff's Office has recommended charges related to the incident.