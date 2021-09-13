Stewartville man arrested for threatening woman with knife

Sep. 13—STEWARTVILLE — A Stewartville man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly threatened a woman with a knife and then slashed a vehicle's tires and broke its windows.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called about 3:10 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Fifth Street Northeast in Stewartville for an incident involving a knife.

The initial report was that a man was threatening to harm himself, but when deputies arrived they found the man being restrained on the ground by an 18-year-old.

On scene, deputies learned that the 52-year-old man had become belligerent over the ownership of a vehicle and during the argument, threatened a woman with an 8-inch serrated kitchen knife, according to Lt. Lee Rossman.

The woman was not injured and left the residence after the threats. Once she was gone, the man reportedly slashed a vehicle's tires and then broke its windows and tore off the side mirrors until he was restrained by the 18-year-old.

The man, identified as Robert Eugene Koloff, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for evaluation and then taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. He was booked at the jail on charges of second-degree assault, threats of violence and domestic assault.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, he had not been officially charged in Olmsted County District Court.