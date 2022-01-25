Stewartville man charged after 4 pounds of marijuana is found in his home

Jan. 25—STEWARTVILLE — A Stewartville man was arrested Monday morning, Jan. 24, 2022, after law enforcement reportedly found more than 4 pounds of marijuana in his home.

Reginald Grose, 45, was charged in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday with felony counts of fifth-degree drug sales, fifth-degree drug possession and possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous felony conviction. Grose was convicted in Missouri for "multiple felony offenses" including felony-level offenses of controlled substance crime and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the criminal complaint.

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team were at Grose's residence in the 2100 block Eagle Drive Northwest in Stewartville to conduct a knock and announce search warrant, according to Capt. James Schueller.

Grose was stopped about 9:15 a.m. Monday as he was leaving his residence. Officers reportedly found 56 individual packages of marijuana in his sweatshirt pocket.

Inside the home, approximately 2,092 grams or 4.6 pounds of suspected marijuana was found as well as a working digital scale, according to Schueller. Three loaded firearms were also located. Schueller said Tuesday morning that one of the firearms was reported stolen in Illinois, but court records do not include that detail nor was Grose charged with that offense.

At his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday morning, Judge Christina Stevens ordered Grose released on conditions including that he not possess alcohol or drugs, submit to chemical testing and not use or posses any firearms or dangerous weapons, according to court records.

Grose's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8.