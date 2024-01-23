Stewartville woman arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with 2023 overdose

Jan. 22—ROCHESTER — A 43-year-old Stewartville woman was arrested Friday, Jan. 19, on suspicion of third-degree murder in connection to a fatal drug overdose in Olmsted County last year.

Shannon Marie Brown has been charged with third-degree murder in the death and fentanyl-related overdose of Michael Janvrin, 45, according to the court complaint.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a deceased person around 8:47 a.m Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at a residence near Pleasant Grove, Minn. Deputies arrived and spoke with the reporting party, Brown, who showed where the Janvrin was found. Authorities said Brown did not call 911 at the time of the incident, which first occurred around 3 a.m., Oct. 21, but left for her home around 3:30 a.m. Later that morning she returned to the scene with two children and then called 911, according to the affidavit.

Deputies believed the death was "suspicious," according to a press release from the sheriff's office, and asked to pursue a thorough investigation, eventually garnering a search warrant for Brown's home. A substance was found at Brown's residence, which tested positive for fentanyl, the affidavit said.

"During the search, officers located the container which contained a glass-bubble pipe, plastic baggies and 15.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine," the affidavit said.

Brown admitted in a statement to have taken a "mystery" powder over to Janvrin's home, where both of them used the substance, the release said.

Brown reported, "that after Janvrin fell, he began to turn blue, but she was unable to wake him up." Additionally, Brown said, "that she left the residence without calling 911 and before she (Brown) left the residence, she hid a container holding controlled substances and paraphernalia that was in the kitchen," according to the court complaint.

According to police reports, the following is a list of documented text messages from Brown's phone to another woman:

— Oct. 21, 2023, at 9:32 a.m., "He just fell over in front of me.";

— Oct. 21, 2023, at 9:33 am., "There is drugs in the house.";

— Oct. 21, 2023, at 9:33 a.m., "They (police) don't know yet."

A witness said she overheard Brown on a speakerphone call saying, "It's my fault, It's all my fault. It was me. I gave him a baggie and it's what killed him," according to the affidavit.

An autopsy performed by the Southeast Regional Medical Examiner's Office revealed the cause of Janvrin's death was the toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.