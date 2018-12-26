Is SThree plc’s (LON:STHR) CEO Pay Fair?

Gary Elden has been the CEO of SThree plc (LON:STHR) since 2013. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

See our latest analysis for SThree

How Does Gary Elden’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that SThree plc is worth UK£346m, and total annual CEO compensation is UK£1.2m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at UK£442k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from UK£158m to UK£631m, and the median CEO compensation was UK£693k.

Thus we can conclude that Gary Elden receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to SThree plc. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at SThree has changed from year to year.

LSE:STHR CEO Compensation December 26th 18 More

Is SThree plc Growing?

Over the last three years SThree plc has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 6.5% per year. Its revenue is up 14% over last year.

I think the revenue growth is good. And the modest growth in earnings per share isn’t bad, either. Although we’ll stop short of calling the stock a top performer, we think the company has potential.

Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts. .

Has SThree plc Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 5.4% over three years, many shareholders in SThree plc are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at SThree plc with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. So you may want to check if insiders are buying SThree shares with their own money (free access).

Or you might rather take a peek at this analytical visualization of historic cash flow, earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



