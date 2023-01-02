Stick with your healthy New Year's resolutions—shop the best activewear sales and health and fitness deals

New Year's health and fitness sale: Save big on activewear and workout tech.

If you're anything like us, the latter part of December was a bacchanal of sugar cookies, roast beasts and enough rum cocktails to make Jack Sparrow blush. The holiday season is usually one last hurrah before finally committing to a wellness goal or two in the new year. And what better way to ring in 2023 than by investing in the gear and activewear perfect for starting the year off right? For that, we found incredible sales at Athleta, lululemon and Academy Sports + Outdoors.

There are tons of big savings across popular activewear brands like Nike, Under Armour, Reebok and many more. Along with great activewear, there are sales on great fitness tech like Bowflex and Schwinn to make meeting your wellness goals even easier. Here's a selection of the best New Year's health and fitness deals you can snag today.

The 5 best New Year's health and fitness deals

Reebok

New Year's health and fitness sale: Save big on Reebok activewear and shoes

Get an extra 50% off at checkout with coupon code EOSS

For the New Year, Reebok is offering something seriously great: stacked discounts. When you apply the coupon code EOSS at checkout, you can save an additional 50% on select items like the Reebok Classics Vector track jacket. It normally runs $75, but after all the discounts are applied it's only $29.98.

Reebok New Year sale

Adidas

Shop savings up to 60% off

Whether you're shopping for yourself or for the fitness buff in your life, there's an Adidas sale on everything from footwear to fleece, with prices up to 60% off. For instance, the Tiro 23 Pro pants mold to your body for optimal comfort but they're attractive and made with recycled materials. These pants normally run for $95, but with a 60% discount, you can nab them for $38.

Adidas New Year sale

lululemon

Specials on activewear and accessories

Looking for great offers on lululemon athletic fashion? Shop tons of best-selling lululemon activewear specials including t-shirts, fleece and shoes.

lululemon New Year specials

Athleta

Save up to 60% on women's activewear

Athleta is a great destination for activewear that doesn't compromise style. Right now, you can enjoy up to 60% off joggers, tights, jackets, sweatshirts and more. The Summit down jacket has a great weight-to-warmth ratio and is available for a $100 discount.

Althea New Year sale

Nike

Save up to 20% with coupon code CHEERS at checkout

Nike is starting the new year off right with sales of up to 20% on shoes and outerwear. Even items that are already on sale like the Nike Free RN 2018 women's running shoes are even more affordable when you enter coupon code CHEERS at checkout. After the discount is applied, these shoes can be had for only $47.98.

Nike New Year sale

Nordstrom

Up to 60% off

Nordstrom is offering up to 60% off on fashion, home and beauty products. Among the discounts are its Zella Cara joggers and leggings, which can be had for as low as $22.12 for a limited time.

Nordstrom New Year sale

Bowflex

Bowflex New Year's sale: Save up to $500 on fitness tech

Save up to $500 with free shipping

Bowflex is synonymous with home fitness and its weight and cardio equipment make it a little easier to make sure you actually stick to your regimen. For the New Year, Bowflex is offering up to $500 discounts on its machines. The Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE home gym packs 210 pounds of resistance and is $1,304.99 after the $500 discount is applied.

Bowflex New Year sale

Aerie

Save up to 60% on apparel and accessories

The Aerie clearance sale is offering tons of great deals on leggings, shirts, hoodies, tanks and even skirts. Glamorous offerings like the Aerie Velour cropped hoodie typically runs for $49.95 but it's only $19.95 after the discount is applied.

Aerie New Year sale

Hydrow

Get up to $250 with free, fast shipping

Hydrow rowing machines make it easy to get a full body workout in, complete with guided exercises from a 22-inch touchscreen. The Hydrow Rower delivers within a few weeks and is available for only $2,245 after a $250 discount.

Hydrow New Year sale

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Save up to 50% on clothes, outdoor accessories and fan gear

Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering deals of up to 50% off clothing and outdoor accessories. The Champion Men's Powerblend fleece graphic hoodie normally runs for $55 but is available for only $27.49 after the discount is applied.

Academy Sports + Outdoors New Year sale

Schwinn

Save up to $200 with free shipping on all bikes

Nothing burns calories like a quick round of cardio on an exercise bike. Indoor stationary models like the Schwinn IC4 exercise bike come with guided exercises from an LCD screen and is only $999 after the $200 discount is applied.

Schwinn New Year sale

Outdoor Voices

New Year's health and fitness sales: Save big on Outdoor Voices activewear

Up to 70% off

Outdoor Voices is offering limited-time savings of up to 70% on its cult-favorite activewear. The popular Doing Things bra is its best-selling medium support bra perfect for daily workouts and is only $19 after the 65% discount is applied.

Outdoor Voices New Year sale

Echelon

Save 23% on all connected equipment

Echelon is a reliable name in fitness tech and has rowers, treadmills, bikes and even mirrors in its product line. To ring in 2023, you can save 23% off on its celebrated equipment, including the Echelon GT+ Connect bike which is only $692.99 after the discount is applied.

Echelon New Year sale

Girlfriend Collective

Save up to 50% on sustainable activewear

Girlfriend Collective prides itself on ethically manufactured activewear with sustainable materials. For a limited time, you can save up to 50% on everything from tank tops to sports bras to look your best when you're sweating off the pounds in the gym or at home.

Girlfriend Collective New Year sale

Under Armour

Save up to 50% off

No promo code? No problem. Under Armour's Semi-Annual sale is offering savings of up to 50% on premium activewear. The Men's UA Storm ColdGear Infrared down jacket normally runs for $260 but is only $194.97 after the discount is applied.

Under Armour New Year sale

