Sticker Shock: The Truth About Destination Fees

Mike Monticello

William Potvin, a loyal Mazda owner from Maumee, Ohio, understands that consumers routinely pay something called a destination or delivery fee when they buy new cars. But when he purchased a new Mazda CX-5 in 2019, Potvin was caught off-guard by the amount: $1,045, up from the $820 he paid when leasing a Mazda6 in 2016.

“That’s a nearly 30 percent increase in three years,” the CR member says.

It turns out Potvin’s experience reflects a trend. A new CR investigation, based on research from the industry data source ChromeData, found that mainstream automakers increased destination fees from an average of $839 in 2011 to $1,244 in 2020. That’s more than 2.5 times the rate of inflation.

Compounding the problem is that destination charges, which can also be called things like “inland freight and handling” fees, often take car buyers by surprise. The fees appear as a line item on car window stickers at dealerships. But they’re rarely baked into the prices in car ads or clearly listed on automaker websites. Instead, these non-negotiable fees tend to lurk in the fine print.

In addition, while experts agree that destination fees have something to do with getting cars from factories and ports to car dealerships, it’s not at all clear exactly what they cover, how they’re determined, or why they should be treated any differently from, say, the cost of equipping a car with a steering wheel.

One reason for the mystery, consumer advocates argue, is that the fees are really little more than a stealthy way for automakers to raise prices without fully owning up to it.

“The auto industry’s relative silence on the rise of destination charges is a bit deafening,” says David Friedman, CR’s vice president of advocacy. “If they had a valid reason beyond just driving up the price, they would actually be able to point us toward specific examples of costs that have gone up within the shipping process.”

CR is calling for rules requiring automakers to include destination charges in their advertised and online prices—and not just in the footnotes.

To help consumers better understand what they’ll pay, we display destination fees on new-car model pages.

“The lack of transparency about how destination charges are derived, and the rate they’ve been increasing, is why CR now highlights them,” says Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at CR.

Destination Charges Are Rising

Source: CR analysis of data from © 2021 Autodata Inc. dba ChromeData. All rights reserved.

Some Grow Faster Than Others

Amid the overall growth of destination fees across the industry, our investigation found a wide range of variation, including several pockets of especially significant increases.

Stellantis, the company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler that’s behind the Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram brands, among others, is a notable example. Destination fees rose an average of 90 percent on Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep vehicles; 74 percent on Ram trucks since 2011; and 114 percent on Fiats since 2012. The charges on one model, the Jeep Cherokee, rose to $1,495 in 2019 from $995 in 2016, a 50 percent increase in just three years.

Other models with sizable destination fees include the much anticipated new Ford Bronco and the smaller Ford Bronco Sport, for which the fee is $1,495, and the 2021 Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 pickups, at $1,695.

We asked several automakers, including Acura, Ford, General Motors (GM), Kia, Mini, Stellantis, and Toyota, why destination fees are on the rise. Most didn’t answer the question directly; some declined to comment.

A GM spokesperson, James Cain, wrote in an email that freight and logistics costs had increased, and pointed to growing sales of pickups and SUVs. “The bigger the truck, the fewer you may be able to fit on a carrier/rail car,” he explained.

Daniel Barbossa, a Ford spokesperson, echoed that point, telling us that “the shift by consumers to SUVs and trucks” has contributed to increased shipping costs, along with the high demand for shipping and a shortage of skilled drivers.

But if that’s the case, then how have other automakers managed to keep the fees from increasing as much? While our investigation found that almost all of them had increased destination charges over the past decade, many had done so in line with inflation, which rose about 18 percent over the period. Audi showed the slowest increases, for example, inching its average destination fee up 10 percent. BMW, Infiniti, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo each grew their fees by less than 20 percent.

When we asked for more explanation on how destination fees are calculated, almost all of the manufacturers we contacted repeated the same vague formulation: They’re simply the average of what it costs to deliver a model from U.S. factories or ports to the closest and most distant dealerships. (This ensures that customers don’t pay more or less based on location.) None would provide a detailed breakdown of how they calculate the fees on any particular model.

Raising Fees for Profit?

That lack of transparency has led many to wonder why delivery costs are foisted on consumers at all. Car buyers often pay extra for options like leather seats and high-end sound systems, but delivery is no more optional than a windshield. And almost no other business expects consumers to pay separately to send goods to stores.

“The automaker should be responsible for getting their product to the retailer, just like eggs to a grocery store or electronics to a store such as Best Buy,” says Jack Gillis, executive director of the Consumer Federation of America.

The conclusion of many consumer advocates is that inflating destination fees is just a way for automakers to boost the bottom line without officially raising prices. “There is no reason why destination charges are not incorporated into the cost of the vehicle,” Gillis says, “except that it enables the manufacturer to charge more.”

Dan Bedore, an independent consultant with 25 years of executive experience at several car manufacturers, puts it more starkly. “[Destination] ends up being another lever the business can pull to increase revenue,” he says. “It does not take a mathematician to understand the value of a $100 increase to a company that sells 2 million units a year.”

Know Your Fees

Documentation

What it is: Aka the dealer conveyance fee, it’s a charge for processing the title, registration, and the like.

Typical range: $75-$800

What to do: Negotiate. Eliminating it entirely is hard, but ask for a discount on this fee, on the “out the door” price, or on a dealer-installed accessory such as winter floor mats.

Dealer Prep

What it is: Also called a “vehicle prep” or “predelivery inspection” fee, it often appears on a second sticker next to the official one at the dealership.

Typical range: $100-$500

What to do: Contest it. Along with a full tank of gas, it should be the dealer’s responsibility to take the plastic off the seats and do similar prep.

Advertising

What it is: Dealers sometimes try to recoup the cost of national and regional advertising campaigns.

Typical range: $100-$1,000

What to do: Refuse it. These costs should be incorporated into the sticker price.

Market Adjustment

What it is: Translation: This is a hot car in short supply. Don’t want to pay this fee? Fine. We’ll sell the car to someone else.

Typical range: $300-$5,000

What to do: Try to negotiate. But unless you find the car elsewhere, you may have little leverage.

How to Get a Better Deal

There’s currently little a consumer can do to avoid paying the destination fees on a new car. “It’s simply a pass-through charge from the automaker to the dealer,” says Jill Merriam, owner of Key Hyundai of Manchester and Key Hyundai of Milford, both in Connecticut, whose sales staff will negotiate the bottom line but not destination charges.

Still, understanding the fees can help you get a better deal. Here are three tips:

Know the fees when you see them (even those in the fine print). Destination fees are listed in the last line item at the bottom of every new car’s window sticker, right above “total MSRP.” But they may not be obvious in advertised or online prices.

Compare apples to apples. Whether you’re comparing various models or the same model at different dealerships, make sure the prices include destination and other fees. When pricing on automaker websites, click through to the summary to see prices with fees included.

Negotiate the bottom line, not the destination fees. Instead of focusing on the delivery charges, insist on discussing your “out the door” price. And don’t be shy about asking for a reduction; car dealers expect you to haggle. Aim to get the price down by $1,000 or so to offset the destination charges.

Editor’s Note: This article also appeared in the April 2021 issue of Consumer Reports magazine. For more information, go to our 2021 Autos Spotlight page.

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Latest Stories

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Naked hotel guests in South Korea shocked to discover mirrored glass in sauna was actually see-through

    A newlywed South Korean couple say they are undergoing counselling after being told that the windows in the luxurious spa of their five-star resort hotel were of one-way glass – only to discover on the final day of their stay that they had been walking around naked in full view of other guests. The husband posted a complaint online about the Grand Josun Jeju Hotel, on the island of Jeju off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. He claimed that his wife had used the sauna on several occasions during their stay and had not bothered to use a towel to cover up because they had been told that the windows of the second-floor sauna were mirrored. “While taking a walk around the hotel on the last day of our stay, we discovered the interior was visible from the outside”, the Korea Times quoted the man as saying. “We could even see the writing on a thermometer inside the sauna. “There were a number of other guests using the facilities, including minors”. The guests, who have not been named, added that windows onto the showers and toilet facilities were also not protected by one-way glass. “My wife and I are currently undergoing psychotherapy as we were so shocked after realising that we had taken a shower and used toilets that were visible from the outside”, the man said. Staff at the £520-a-night hotel compounded the problem, the man said, by claiming that blinds in the sauna had been rolled up “by mistake” and calling the police when they complained, accusing them of obstructing the property’s business. In response to criticism online, the operator of the hotel admitted to making “mistakes during operations”. In a message on the hotel’s website, Josun Hotels & Resorts said: “We deeply apologise for causing inconvenience to customers due to the omission of glass barrier coatings … in some areas of the women’s sauna”. The sauna has been closed until the situation can be remedied, it added.

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • The parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outages

    Texas is nearing the end of what Gov. Greg Abbott (R) called "a once-in-every-120-year cold front," but that doesn't entirely explain why more than a million households still had no electricity early Thursday, after three full days of below-freezing temperatures. Plenty of places in the world keep their power on in prolonged arctic weather, and so did parts of Texas. Those edges of Texas, including El Paso, "are primarily in areas outside of those supported by ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the electric grid for 90 percent of the state and operates separately from federal oversight and regulation," KHOU 11 Houston reported Wednesday night. After the 2011 winter freeze, El Paso Electric, on the Western Interconnect grid, spent heavily to "winterize our equipment and facilities so they could stand minus-10 degree weather for a sustained period of time," Eddie Gutierrez, an El Paso Electric spokesman, told KHOU. So this year, "we had about three thousand people that were out during this period, a thousand of them had outages that were less than five minutes." On the other side of Texas, near the Louisiana border, the city of Beaumont also appears to have weather the storm without massive outages. Entergy, which powers Beaumont on the Eastern Interconnect grid, told KHOU it also winterized its infrastructure after the 2011 storm. Weatherizing power generation and extraction equipment is voluntary in Texas, though the state legislature will probably revisit that strategy when it dissects ERCOT this year. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingTexas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freezeAnother 861,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.

  • Trump supporters are planning to storm the Capitol again on 4 March, lawmaker warns

    Committee chair tells defence officials that QAnon supporters and others are considering a second attack on Congress, says ‘that is circulating online’

  • Store Owner Shot 4 Times, May Never Walk Again After Violent Robbery in Vallejo

    A store owner is now recovering from gunshot wounds after a violent robbery in Vallejo on Tuesday evening. Marc Quidit, 49, was shot four times in the legs by armed robbers who entered their store, the Dollar Plus and Party Supply at around 7:20 p.m., reports SF Chronicle.

  • Coalition with Greens looks a tricky prospect, Bavarian leader says

    The German Greens' policy platform is not currently suitable for a coalition with the CDU/CSU conservative alliance, the leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) said on Wednesday, adding that the smaller liberals would be a better partner. Markus Soeder, a potential CDU/CSU chancellor candidate in September's national election, was responding to comments by a prominent Greens politician who took aim at detached family homes and urged municipalities to back more economical housing. "This is actually the typical left-wing face of the Greens, we don't really want that," Soeder told a traditional 'political Ash Wednesday' virtual gathering of the CSU.

  • At the WH press briefing, deputy national security advisor gives an update on the SolarWinds hack

    During the White House press briefing on Wednesday deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology Anne Neuberger gave an update on the investigation into the SolarWinds hack, which officials say compromised government and private industry computer systems and was backed by Russia.

  • CNN says Chris Cuomo banned from covering brother, despite early pandemic exception

    A CNN spokesperson told the Washington Post that a rule prohibiting anchor Chris Cuomo from interviewing or covering his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, "remains in place today."Why it matters: Chris Cuomo hosted his brother for numerous segments of "Cuomo Prime Time" to discuss the coronavirus last year, when New York was at the epicenter of the pandemic and the governor was winning plaudits for his crisis management. Gov. Cuomo is now facing a federal probe and calls to resign over his handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChris Cuomo's show has not covered the controversy surrounding Gov. Cuomo — who was accused on Wednesday of threatening a Democratic state lawmaker over the alleged nursing home cover-up — despite other CNN programs reporting on the issue, according to the New York Post.It raises questions about whether the governor should have ever appeared on "Cuomo Prime Time," given the conflict of interest.What they're saying: "The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time," a CNN spokesperson told the Washington Post. "We felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest." "As a result, we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today. CNN has covered the news surrounding Governor Cuomo extensively."Go deeper: Cuomo allegedly threatened a state lawmaker over nursing home scandalLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden Claims ‘We Didn’t Have’ a COVID Vaccine When He Took Office

    President Biden claimed at one point during a CNN town hall on Tuesday that his administration came into office with no coronavirus vaccines available. Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 21, and the second dose in January. While discussing the issue of vaccine supply during the town hall, Biden initially said there were 50 million doses available when he assumed office. President Biden affirmed that Covid-19 vaccines will be widely available to the general public by the end of July. "By the end of July we'll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American." #BidenTownHall https://t.co/K3sxmUXFdG pic.twitter.com/xTkje54Aqx — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2021 “We came into office, there were only 50 million doses that were available. By the end of July we’ll have over 600 million doses,” Biden told host Anderson Cooper. However, Biden also said “we got into office and found out…there was nothing in the refrigerator, figuratively and literally speaking, and there were 10 million doses a day that were available.” (The Biden administration’s initial target was to administer 1 million vaccine doses per day, a pace already set by the time the president was sworn in.) “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but” one also needs “a vaccinator,” Biden subsequently told Cooper, when asked about the logistics of getting shots to Americans. The U.S. is currently administering coronavirus vaccine doses at a seven-day rolling average of 1.7 million per day, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. The pace of vaccinations has risen steadily since December 14, when a New York nurse received the first shot outside of a clinical trial. The Biden administration has downplayed the efforts of the previous administration in aiding the development and distribution of COVID vaccines. Vice President Kamala Harris said that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on vaccine production in an interview with Axios over the weekend, contradicting Dr. Fauci, who said in January “we certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.” Additionally, Biden addressed the stalled reopening of school districts across the U.S. during the town hall, calling reports that his administration planned to open schools for one day per week a miscommunication Biden contradicted White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said last week that the administration hoped to open schools for “at least one day a week in the majority of schools by day 100.” Psaki later said the administration was committed to opening schools five days a week on condition that coronavirus mitigation measures were in place. “Your administration had set a goal to open the majority of schools in your first 100 days. You’re now saying that means those schools may only be open for at least one day a week,” Cooper told Biden. “That’s not true. It was a mistake in the communication,” Biden said, adding that his administration’s goal was to open schools in grades K-8 for five days per week.

  • McConnell ‘laughed’ at Trump’s blistering attack and plans to ignore former president from now on

    Donald Trump had called McConnell a ‘dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack’

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ted Cruz spotted boarding flight to Cancun amid Texas power outage

    Sen. Cruz and his family have left Texas during its unprecedented winter-weather state of emergency. The state of Texas is under a state of emergency. Wednesday night, photos circulated on Twitter that appear to show Texas Sen. Ted Cruz flying out of the state, heading to Cancun, Mexico.

  • UK facing fresh diplomatic tensions with United Arab Emirates over 'kidnapped' Princess Latifa

    Dubai’s ruler is unlikely to be rattled by BBC Panorama’s explosive documentary about the alleged kidnapping of his daughter, as he insists that she was brought home as part of a “rescue mission.” But the saga of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Latifa could quickly become a diplomatic nightmare for the wealthy Gulf state. UN officials have already begun poring over the latest video smuggled out of Dubai by the princesses’ allies, in which she claims she is being held against her will in a barricaded compound with no access to lawyers or medical help. They could then decide to pass the case on to the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for a high profile and potentially embarrassing investigation into the 71-year-old Dubai ruler. It may also heap unwelcome strain on the wealthy Gulf state’s relationship with Britain, which has a strong emphasis on security co-operation, investment and tourism.

  • Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old walking frigid streets in pajamas, Wisconsin cops say

    The wind chill was -5 degrees, police say.

  • "Politically isolating": White House issues obstruction warning to GOP

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trump launches right wing cable media blitz but says it’s ‘too early’ to talk 2024

    President Trump made the right wing cable news rounds on Wednesday night with appearances on three different television networks: Newsmax, One America News, and Fox News. He began on Newsmax where host Greg Kelly repeatedly pressed Trump on whether he might run for president again in 2024.