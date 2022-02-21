Sticker shocked: Florida gasoline prices hit new high for 2022

Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
·2 min read

Gasoline prices in Florida hit another high mark over the last week, increasing by 6 cents and setting a new record for the year at $3.51 a gallon, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group's weekly briefing.

The increase, nearly a dollar more than last year’s high price, comes after a slight dip in crude oil prices — a determining factor for the cost to consumers at the pump.

Oil prices ended last week at about $93 a barrel, the first time in eight weeks they have dropped. Experts are still watching what effect tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the rest of the world could have on global energy markets.

In recent weeks Russia has moved thousands of troops to surround Ukraine prompting fears of an invasion. President Biden may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin late this week. Russia is the second-largest oil-producing country behind Saudi Arabia.

"It's hard to get too excited about the recent oil price drop, because prices could easily rebound if Russia invades Ukraine," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

"If an invasion occurs and oil prices spike, that will most certainly drag gas prices higher too," he added. "To what degree, it's still unclear."

Regional prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.63), Fort Lauderdale ($3.53), Gainesville ($3.53).

  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.42), Panama City ($3.44), Punta Gorda ($3.45).

  • Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com.

Gas prices snapshot

  • Sunday's average price in Florida was $3.50 per gallon, the highest since July 2014.

  • The average cost for a fill-up was $52.50.

  • The 2022 high is now $3.51 per gallon.

  • The 2021 high was $3.36 per gallon.

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Not yet March and Florida gas prices already hitting new high for 2022

