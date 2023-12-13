Stickers supporting Russia's invasion posted in Ukrainian Village, alderperson says

CHICAGO - Multiple stickers with the letter "Z" – a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine – were anonymously posted on buildings throughout Chicago's Ukrainian Village.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th Ward) released a statement Tuesday condemning the use of the "hateful symbol."

According to Villegas, the letter has been used as an intimidation tactic against those who oppose Russia's war on Ukraine.

"Make no mistake; these stickers were posted to intimidate our Ukrainian community," Villegas said.

Huge Z letter - a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Embassy in central Moscow on November 30, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday paid tribute to the late US diplomat Henry Kissinger, praising his contribution to US-Soviet relations and describing him as a "wise and visionary statesman". (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

The stickers were posted on the Ukrainian National Museum, on a business on Chicago Avenue, and on a "Help Support Ukraine" banner, among other places, according to Villegas.