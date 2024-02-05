Sticky Fingered Delivery Driver Caught On Camera Swiping Tip Jar At Local Restaurant

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A delivery driver was caught on camera stealing the tip jar from a local restaurant where he was picking up food.

Bang Bui is the owner of Number One BBQ and Burger in Del City.

“It’s a foolish thing to do. I mean, it’s not worth it,” said Bui.

His cameras caught the sticky fingered person, who he believes to be a delivery driver stealing the tip jar off the counter.

“He came to pick up the food, and then he just left without picking up the food,” said Bui.

The man was seen quickly glancing around the restaurant before grabbing the jar nearly filled with money and hides it under his clothes.

“If you need help, if you’re short of money, don’t be just stealing a lot of people’s money, other peoples hard work,” said Bui.

The owners said they’ve been open for nearly a year and every tip is meaningful to their business and employees.

“It’s a little bit rough,” said Bui. “It’s hard now, hard to find good people or to compete.”

The money was supposed to be for their only server worker.

“He’s a hard worker. He’s here every day here from open to close,” explained Bui.

That worker is Brice Cotanny.

Cotanny said he was saving up money for his sons upcoming 4th birthday.

“I was upset,” said Cotanny. “In a sense, you know, you stole from my kid. Stole money from me to give him presents or his party.”

He said although he was upset, he is remaining optimistic.

“You got to keep putting the foot in front of the other foot. You know, if I worry about too much of the past or too much in the future, then, you know, I’m forgetting about today,” added Cotanny.

