'Sticky Note Bandit' has robbed 3 banks in Houston, FBI says

The FBI is stuck trying to apprehend the "Sticky Note Bandit."

The agency is asking for help tracking down a man who dressed as a woman and robbed three banks in the Houston area over 10 days in early July by handing over threatening sticky notes to bank tellers, the FBI said in a July 13 news release.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force dubbed the suspect the "Sticky Note Bandit" and is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his capture.

Make a note of this: #FBI Houston's Violent Crime Task Force is seeking the "Sticky Note Bandit" who has committed three robberies in the Houston area during the last ten days.



Call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS with any information. Up to a $5,000 reward! #HouNews pic.twitter.com/cedRdgkAOO — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) July 14, 2023

The agency tweeted photos of the suspect dressed in a green sweater, black wig, black skirt, black ballet flats, a blue medical mask and black sunglasses caught on surveillance in multiple bank lobbies. The FBI described him as a Black male, approximately 5-foot-8 with a thin to medium build.

The first robbery occurred at 1:30 p.m. on July 5 at Hancock Whitney Bank in Houston when the suspect entered dressed as a female, handed a threatening sticky note demanding cash to the teller, and then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, the FBI said. No one was injured.

He struck again at 12:09 p.m. on July 11 at a Wells Fargo Bank location in Houston, the FBI said. The suspect did not leave with any money after the teller walked away from the counter and locked themselves in the back room.

The suspect stayed in the bank lobby for a short time before exiting the building, the FBI said.

The third robbery occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on July 13 at another Wells Fargo Bank location in Houston and also involved the suspect handing a threatening sticky note to a teller. The robber left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, the FBI said.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.

