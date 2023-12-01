Sticky situation: Officials worry that I-90 candy spill will attract deer

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A semi smash-up dumped hundreds of pounds of candy onto I-90 West in Concord Township, causing a complicated and mouthwatering mess, with a lingering threat to drivers.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday near milepost 200. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a commercial truck hauling bulk chocolate and caramel crashed into the back of a flatbed truck.

Metal debris and the sugary shipment went flying onto the freeway.

“Once they hit the ground, the boxes busted open and it was all over the road,” said Capt. Tyrone Bilal with Concord Township Fire Department. “So I had to shut down both lanes to make sure no vehicles rolled through and got stuck.”

Traffic was backed up for miles and about two hours.

Even first responders were struggling to do their jobs.

“We tried to move it so we could open up a lane but it was sticky all over our hands and all over our boots,” he said.

Firefighters called Bob’s Garage and Towing Company and the Lake County Department of Transportation.

Both brought plow trucks to help remove the candy and dirt to cover the rest so that they could reopen traffic around 8 a.m.

Unfortunately, Capt. Bilal says they were not able to remove all of the sticky residue from the caramel and chocolate, causing another concern for drivers in that area.

“The Department of Transportation told us we have to be careful because there will probably be a bunch of deer trying to get the caramel off of the road,” he said.

They’re warning drivers to stay alert traveling I-90 through Concord Township, keeping an eye out for wildlife that might be attracted to the lingering leftover candy.

They’re hoping rain will eventually wash it away, but say regardless that stretch of road is notoriously dangerous even under normal conditions, so they hope drivers will be careful.

Both truck drivers walked away from Thursday’s crash with only minor injuries.

“The one truck was totaled, it was almost by the grace of God he didn’t lose his life,” said Capt. Bilal.

When asked if he’d ever seen anything like that before, he said never and he hopes to never see it again.

“Especially involving caramel and chocolate on I-90,” said Capt. Bilal.

