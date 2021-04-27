Stifel's Barry Bannister on markets: 'We see a 10% correction'

Adam Shapiro
·Anchor
·3 min read

Sell in May and go away is more than an investment adage to Stifel Managing Director and Chief Equity Strategist Barry Banister. For him, it's a warning. "Sometime between May and October, May 1, October 31, we see a 10% correction," he told Yahoo Finance Live.

Bannister predicts the S&P 500 (^GSPC) will hit 3,750 at the end of October, down 437 points from Monday's close of 4,187. In a recent note to clients, Bannister wrote that the "S&P 500 P/E is now in the bubble zone last seen in 1998-99 and 1928-29 (only 4 of past 100 years) and we see the P/E declining in 2H21 due to a rising real 10Y yield, even with only modest GDP reflation."

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 1.57% Monday, down from the six month high of 1.74% it reached at the end of March. But Bannister expects yields to rise again over the coming months putting downward pressure on stocks.

"And typically the bond market comes in waves, sort of like COVID. It's not going to just be all at once. And that's all you're going to see. It's going to be another wave up in real yields as the world recovers," he said.

'It's been a fun ride'

Bannister worries multi-trillion dollar spending plans, proposed by the Biden administration, like the American Family Plan, will cause yields to rise and liquidity to tighten. 

"This adds up and it's an awful lot of stimulus in a short period of time, largely debt financed, so you can see how yields might rise," Bannister cautioned.

Year to date the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) is up 11%, the S&P 500 is up 11.5% and the NASDAQ Composite (^IXIC) is up 9.7%.

"I think it's been a fun ride you know it's typically strong November to April, but it sometimes fades," Bannister said.

At the start of 2021, BMO Capital Markets Chief Investment Strategist Brian Belski set a year end price target, 4,200, for the S&P 500. In an April 7 note to clients, he said the target would be hit sooner than expected. 

"We believe investors should be prepared for a second half of the year that will likely be weaker in terms of price gains compared to 1H as the reopening and cyclicals trade matures and investors start to digest the implications of an EPS-driven environment."

Belski reaffirmed his price target for the S&P despite an expected weaker second half of the year for stocks. "Ultimately, however, we see the S&P 500 ending 2021 at our price target of 4,200," he wrote.

Bannister says current gains "will be reconsolidated into the summer. So you're going to find that the easy money has been made."

Adam Shapiro is co-anchor of Yahoo Finance Live 3pm to 5pm. Follow him on Twitter @Ajshaps

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade flat after indexes set record highs

    Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.

  • California Meets Threshold to Set Recall of Governor Newsom

    (Bloomberg) -- California has verified more than enough signatures needed for a recall of Governor Gavin Newsom, moving the state closer to an election later this year.More than 1.6 million names had been certified as of Monday, passing the almost 1.5 million threshold to qualify for a ballot, Secretary of State Shirley Weber said in a statement. There is now a 30-day period for voters who signed the petition to withdraw their names, which an anti-recall campaign is pushing.County officials have until Thursday to certify the validity of remaining signatures. A recall election will be held unless a sufficient number of signatures are withdrawn, Weber said.“Gavin Newsom will now be running against himself in the recall election,” Mike Netter, one of the organizers of the recall, said in a statement posted on the campaign’s web page. “He created this recall because of his failed policies. Newsom has only one person to blame, and this is himself.”The likely election promises to be an expensive spectacle in the most-populous U.S. state, where Newsom opponents have seized on resentment over California’s coronavirus shutdowns and response to the pandemic. The Democratic governor has tried to paint the recall effort as a radical movement by Republicans trying to rally their base after President Donald Trump’s defeat.It would be only the second time in California’s history that a campaign to recall a governor has made the ballot out of 55 attempts. In 2003, Gray Davis was removed and replaced by Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican, in a circus-like campaign that featured more than 130 candidates, including a porn star and a bounty hunter.“The Republican recall -- backed by partisan, pro-Trump, and far-right forces -- threatens our values as Californians and seeks to undo the important progress we’ve made under Governor Newsom,” said Juan Rodriguez, manager for the Stop the Republican Recall campaign. “There’s simply too much at stake -- we will win.”Newsom may have time on his side as widespread vaccinations help ease virus restrictions in California. The lieutenant governor, currently a Democrat, would schedule the election after a process determining its cost. The means a vote may not come until November, according to California Target Book, which tracks state politics.After largely ignoring the movement, Newsom last month launched a campaign against it featuring support from prominent Democrats, such as Elizabeth Warren and Stacey Abrams, as well as Independent Bernie Sanders.Why California’s Governor Faces Possible Recall Vote: QuickTakeWhile Newsom’s approval ratings have faltered since last year, he’s still running ahead: 56% of likely voters in the heavily Democratic state said they oppose the recall, according to the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California poll released in early April. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state by nearly two to one.(Adds campaign statements in fourth and seventh paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As U.S. capital gains tax hike looms, wealthy look for ways to soften the blow

    Wealth advisers are counseling clients to max out their retirement accounts, park gains in tax-deferred opportunity zone funds and even sell some assets to avoid being clobbered by a potential U.S. capital gains tax hike. The White House will this week propose nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million, Reuters and other media outlets reported, in what would be the highest tax rate on investment gains since the 1920s. Any changes will be hard-fought in Congress, where Democrats hold a slim majority, and the final tax rate will likely be lower than the White House's opening salvo.

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In April 2021: Apple, Boeing Rally

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remain near record highs at the end of March, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in April 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Disney and Microsoft.

  • Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $619.12, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tech Stocks Jump Ahead Of Fed Meeting; Tesla Slides Despite Earnings Beat

    Dow Jones futures were little changed late Monday, as the stock market eyed the start of the Fed meeting. Tesla stock slid on earnings late.

  • NFL Draft could 'slingshot' Cleveland businesses out of pandemic struggles

    David Gilbert, the President & CEO Destination Cleveland and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, explained to Yahoo Finance how bringing the NFL Draft to Cleveland helps the city's local businesses.

  • Nio: Ahead Of Earnings, This EV Play Looks Compelling

    The big day is approaching quickly. Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NIO) plans to release its unaudited first-quarter 2021 financial results on April 29, after the markets close. Without a doubt, the conference call will be of great interest to the trading community. After all, NIO stock is among the most heavily traded electric vehicle (EV) stocks – not quite rivaling Tesla (TSLA), but popular nonetheless. The company has come a long way, to say the least. Just a year ago, there was talk on social media that Nio’s very existence was imperiled. Today, there’s no shortage of data to prove the skeptics wrong. A Quick Look At NIO Stock Would you believe that as recently as May of last year, NIO was technically a penny stock? (the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission defines a penny stock as one that’s trading for less than $5). That was when Nio was still considered a “show-me story.” However, in the following months, NIO stock broke out in a big way. The rally was relentless, with the stock catapulting to a 52-week high of $66.99 on January 11, 2021. Clearly, in early 2021, NIO’s days as a penny stock were in the rear-view mirror. By April 23, the stock had moved back to the $41 level. This is perfectly normal and healthy after such a powerful run-up in the share price. So now, we’re about to encounter what could be a make-or-break earnings event. Is this the catalyst that NIO needs to reclaim the $67-ish prior peak? Only time will tell, but recent data strongly suggests that Nio is continuing to deliver – literally. Undeniable Growth There’s no other way to say it: Nio’s update for the company’s March and first-quarter 2021 vehicle deliveries was nothing less than spectacular. It’s not every day that you’ll encounter percentages like these. We’ll start with the month of March, in which Nio delivered a total of 7,257 vehicles. That’s a fresh monthly record for the company, and it represents eye-popping 373% year-over-year growth. When we step back and analyze the full first quarter, the picture becomes even brighter. Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles during those three months, marking a new quarterly record for the company and signifying a 423% year-over-year improvement. Plenty Of Room As of March 31, 2021, Nio delivered 95,701 ES8, ES6 and EC6 model vehicles in total. That’s pretty impressive for a niche-market startup. Bear in mind, plenty of investors are snapping up shares of electric vehicle companies that haven’t actually delivered any vehicles to the public yet, such as Canoo (GOEV). What’s great about Nio is that the company’s vehicles are already on the roads. For the time being, though, NIO investors will need to be patient as the company continues to grow. It’s tempting to point to Tesla’s much larger vehicle-delivery numbers (184,000 during the first quarter of 2021) and feel frustrated because Nio isn’t there yet. That said, there’s room for more than one electric vehicle company to succeed in 2021 and beyond. As long as the industry is expanding and governments are promoting clean energy initiatives, Nio will have its place in this fast-emerging niche-to-mainstream market. Analysts Weigh In Turning to the analyst community, 7 Buys and 3 Holds have been assigned in the last three months. So, the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy. At $60.84, the average analyst price target suggests 48% upside potential. (See Nio stock analysis on TipRanks) Takeaway Investors should be aware that earnings events can be unpredictable, and the market’s response to released data can be somewhat irrational. Therefore, a patient position with a long-term view could be the best approach. Earnings events will come and go, but Nio’s robust delivery growth should sustain the company for the foreseeable future. Disclosure: On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • ‘Intolerable.’ Teens seen in photo ‘re-enacting’ George Floyd death at NC high school

    The photograph shared on social media appears to show a high school student kneeling on another student’s neck.

  • 'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards. In the biggest surprise of a socially distanced Oscar ceremony held during the pandemic, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in the dementia drama “The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The night’s last award, it ended the ceremony on a down note, particularly since Hopkins wasn’t in attendance.

  • Trump Jr, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for peddling false claim Biden plans to ban hamburgers

    President has pledged to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

  • Woman fired after being caught on camera telling neighbour she’s ‘not the right colour’

    Boss of food bank says dispute was ‘between neighbours’ and ‘unfortunate’

  • What 69 best actress winners have worn to the Oscars

    From Julie Andrews' elbow-length gloves to Jennifer Lawrence's strapless gown, here's what best actress winners have worn to the Oscars.

  • US to ship AstraZeneca vaccines elsewhere in the world; first known case of male developing clot after J&J shot: Live COVID-19 updates

    Some states are turning down vaccine shipments, and the federal government will soon start sharing its surplus with the world. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male partygoer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods speared right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and the host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some partygoers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Celebrities brought the bare-midriff trend back from the early 2000s for the Oscars red carpet

    At the Oscars, Zendaya, Carey Mulligan, Andra Day, and Vanessa Kirby arrived on the red carpet in daring looks that revealed their waists.