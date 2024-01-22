‘We are still around:’ Faces of Hope Foundation to open two locations following eviction

A sudden end to the longstanding partnership between Ada County and the Faces of Hope Foundation resulted in nonprofit’s eviction from a county building downtown. Now the foundation wants victims to know: “We are still around.”

The Faces of Hope Foundation said it will open an office Thursday in Meridian, where it will offer counseling, case management and legal services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking, and stalking

It’s the latest step in the foundation’s effort to provide its services after a falling out with Ada County officials over the foundation’s operations in the county’s similarly named FACES of Hope Victim Center at 416 S. 6th St. FACES stands for Family Advocacy Center and Education Services.

The county’s FACES of Hope Victim Center at 417 St. 6th St. in downtown Boise. It will soon no longer be home to the independent but similarly named Faces of Hope Foundation.

County commissioners ended the lease agreement with the foundation after it returned the county’s draft of a lease renewal with changes the county said put the foundation’s own interests ahead of those of its partners in the building.

The foundation and other organizations that serve victims receive free rent in the center’s building in exchange for providing services at no charge.

Eight partner organizations had also called upon the foundation to change its name to end persistent confusion among victims and others over the building’s name and the foundation’s role. The foundation so far has declined.

Paige Dinger, executive director of the Faces foundation, on Friday was beginning the move to the Meridian office at 1850 S. Eagle Road, Suite 100.

“We found a really great location, but we just had to make a few changes, and so that will all be finished by Wednesday,” Dinger said.

The foundation has long hoped to expand its services to victims in western Ada County, Dinger said.

How Faces foundation differs from FACES building

The FACES of Hope Victim Center is designed to be a one-stop shop for people who have experienced abuse. The Faces of Hope Foundation has been one of 14 organizations providing help there.

The Victim Center’s public and private community organizations include St. Luke’s and its CARES program, Saint Alphonsus, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor’s Office, the Meridian, Boise and Garden City police departments, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Boise State University, University of Idaho, Idaho Adult Protective Services and the Idaho Network of Children’s Advocacy Centers.

The Faces of Hope Foundation is a nonprofit that offers victims six to eight weeks of counseling, legal support and attorney advice from independent lawyers, Dinger said. The foundation also provides funding and resources like food, gas and a safe place to sleep for victims who need them, she said.

The Meridian office will also house Hope’s Closet, which provides clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories for victims; and a diaper bank for families in need. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A blue light phone outside the office will allow victims to reach emergency services after hours, the foundation said in a news release.

“Faces of Hope provides wrap-around support services to meet the legal, emotional health, safety, education, and basic needs of victims of abuse, and their families, in a warm and welcoming environment,” the foundation said. “This support is provided at no cost to the victim.”

The Faces of Hope Foundation launched in 2006, when the Victim Center opened, to provide funding for gas cards, food and shelter. In 2018, the foundation introduced a counseling program and began working with the University of Idaho Family Justice Clinic to provide legal services to victims, according to the news release.

In 2023, the foundation raised nearly $813,000 from grants, contributions from fundraising and special events, according to its annual report. The organization spent most of its money on client services, the report said. The foundation spent 16% of its budget on administrative services, including its 14 employees who work with clients.

“We are pleased that Faces of Hope Meridian will provide the supporting services to the residents of Ada County to help ensure the ongoing safety of abuse victims as they work through trauma,” Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said in the release.

Faces foundation resists name change

The county commissioners were also concerned after eight of the organizations in the Victim Center sent a letter Nov. 7 to the foundation board asking it to reconsider using the name Faces of Hope.

Calling the foundation’s new building in Meridian the same name as the downtown building, which offers more services than the foundation’s Meridian office would, “will create confusion, potential delay of services and additional trauma for victims in times of crisis,” the letter said.

“If this name is used at the new location, individuals in crisis will go there expecting medical care, forensic exams, law enforcement officers, victim-witness coordinators and 24/7 security in addition to the services provided by the Faces of Hope Foundation,” the letter said.

The signers included executives and officials of the St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus health systems, Ada County Emergency Medical Services, the Ada County commissioners, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, and the police departments in Boise, Meridian and Garden City.

In a news release, Dinger said the foundation’s Meridian staff would refer any victim needing forensic exams or medical attention to the Victim Center.

In a text message Dinger told the Statesman that the foundation is “still evaluating” changing its name from Faces of Hope.

“We have worked hard to bring awareness to our name and our brand recognition, but ultimately our biggest concern is the people we serve,” she said.

The foundation hopes to open a new office in Boise but has not yet finalized a contract, Dinger said.

Women’s and Children’s Alliance to replace foundation

Meanwhile, the county announced, on Jan. 10 that the Women’s and Children’s Alliance will move into the foundation’s space in the Victim Center.

In an emailed statement, Elizabeth Duncan, Ada County spokesperson, told the Statesman that the alliance moving in is “wonderful news.”

“The WCA is, and has been, an invaluable community service to so many,” Duncan said. “The WCA will be joining the other partners who provide wrap around services for those who have experienced interpersonal violence.”

The alliance is located in downtown Boise at 720 W. Washington St. It will continue to operate there.

