Still bullish on bipartisanship and filibuster, Biden sees infrastructure bill moving ahead on Monday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Shepherd
·White House Correspondent
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden
President Biden at a CNN town hall in Cincinnati on Wednesday night. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

With much of his voting rights agenda stalled in Congress, the coronavirus pandemic entering a dangerous, politicized new phase and the fate of a much-needed plan to address the nation’s crumbling infrastructure still in doubt, President Biden on Wednesday stood by his support of the Senate filibuster.

“What I don’t want to do is get wrapped up around whether this is all about the filibuster,” Biden said during a CNN town hall in Cincinnati, when asked by host Don Lemon why he continues to support a procedure he has called “a Jim Crow relic.”

Biden added that abolishing the filibuster — which prevents legislation from moving forward in the absence of 60 votes — would “throw the entire Congress into chaos and nothing will get done.”

The president defended his belief that a bipartisan approach in Washington remained a viable way to run the government as well as to help repair the deep divisions between Americans.

“I spent a lot of time as a senator and vice president and I’m going to say something outrageous: I don’t think you’ll find any Republican I ever worked with who said I broke my word,” Biden told a skeptical audience member who inquired whether it was worth trying to work across the aisle with Republicans who have largely sought to block his agenda.

Biden assured the audience that his decades-long tenure as a senator had given him absolute faith in the ability for Democrats to forge constructive compromises with Republicans. The president cited Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who he said privately gave him his word that a deal to move the bipartisan infrastructure deal was within reach.

A procedural test vote on the aforementioned infrastructure framework failed earlier Wednesday due to GOP resistance. Biden, however, dismissed the failure as “irrelevant” during the town hall.

“I come from a tradition in the Senate, you shake your hand, that’s it. You keep your word,” said Biden. “And I’ve found Rob Portman does that. I’ve found ... your governor is a good man. You shake his hand, it’s done.”

Joe Biden
Biden in Cincinnati on Wednesday. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden said that he’s confident that the Senate will pass a motion to proceed on debate of the bill by Monday, noting that it’s entirely possible and that Democrats may still have to offer further concessions on contentious issues.

He also revealed that several Republicans have confided in him that they’ve agreed with his point of view but voted along party lines out of fear of losing their jobs.

“The well has been so poisoned over the last four years and even now, there is still this lingering effort,” he explained, in a less-than-veiled criticism of the former administration. Biden was also critical of the divisions that have been exacerbated by those who cling to conspiracy theories peddled by former President Donald Trump as well as the fringe group QAnon that the 2020 election was decided by fraud.

“I don’t care if you think I’m Satan reincarnated, the fact is you can’t look at that television and say nothing happened on the 6th. You can’t listen to people who say this is a peaceful march,” Biden said of the riot at the Capitol carried out by Trump’s supporters, adding, “I think we’re beginning to see sort of the venom leak out of a lot of it. We’ve got to get beyond this.”

For all his talk of bipartisanship, however, Biden remained critical of Republicans when discussing their framing of Democrats' contentious relationship with law enforcement. Many in the GOP have seized on rising crime rates across the country, perhaps imperiling legislative negotiations over police reform, and painting Democrats as anti-police.

“They’re lying!” Biden exclaimed when asked about that notion, adding that what was needed instead of defunding law enforcement was changing the behavior of officers.

Yet, in quintessential Biden fashion, the president projected optimism throughout his town hall for the idea that a nationwide reconciliation between the two parties would eventually triumph.

“I have faith in the American people that we’ll get to the right place,” Biden said.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Did Texas lawmakers pull school requirement to teach KKK as 'morally wrong'? Here's what we know.

    Senate Bill 3 is unable to be brought up for discussion in the House after Texas Democrats broke quorum during the special session.

  • Kentucky lawmaker tweets meme comparing Fauci to cult leader Jim Jones

    The lawmaker said the tweet was to criticize recommendations that students wear masks in school.

  • Poll: 56% of Americans think violent crime is higher today than in the 1990s. It isn't.

    A clear majority of Americans believe there is more violent crime in the U.S. today than in the 1990s, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — even though today’s violent crime rate is much lower than it was 30 years ago.

  • China Can Lock Up A Million Muslims In Xinjiang At Once

    Here is the most complete picture yet of the staggering scale of China’s prisons and detention camps for Muslims in Xinjiang.View Entire Post ›

  • As Virus Resurges, GOP Lawmakers Allow Vaccine Skepticism to Flourish

    WASHINGTON — As the coronavirus surges in their states and districts, fanned by a more contagious variant exploiting paltry vaccination rates, many congressional Republicans have declined to push back against vaccine skeptics in their party who are sowing mistrust about the shots’ safety and effectiveness. Amid a widening partisan divide over coronavirus vaccination, most Republicans have either stoked or ignored the flood of misinformation reaching their constituents and instead focused their m

  • 'It's Too Late': Doctor Says Dying COVID-19 Patients Are Begging For Vaccines

    "They thought it was a hoax," said Dr. Brytney Cobia of Alabama as she implored people to get vaccinated while they can still protect themselves.

  • After Hannity's viral plea to 'take COVID seriously,' Tucker Carlson continues to promote vaccine skepticism

    Fox News host Sean Hannity urged viewers Monday night to “take COVID seriously,” saying he believes in the “science of vaccinations.” It appears that his fellow primetime hosts weren’t moved.

  • Pelosi rejects Jordan and Banks for Jan. 6 committee as House GOP says it will launch its own investigation

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday rejected two of the five Republican choices for a select committee that is set to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Far From Florida, Mayors Fear Prospect of a Collapse in Their Own Cities

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When it rains outside in Kansas City, Missouri, it also rains inside the rickety underground garage at City Hall, where parking spaces for the mayor and city manager sit below rebar and crumbled concrete that musty stormwater can easily seep through. The garage’s decay had long been obvious to Kansas City leaders. After all, they park there. But fixing it had not been an urgent priority until nearly 100 people died last month in the collapse of a condominium building in Surfsi

  • Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California

    Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts. Sheriff’s deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court in a wheelchair. Attorney Mark Werksman entered the plea for the disgraced movie mogul a day after Weinstein was extradited to California from New York, where he was serving a 23-year prison term.

  • Unvaccinated staff eyed in rising nursing home cases, deaths

    Lagging vaccination rates among nursing home staff are being linked to a national increase in COVID-19 infections and deaths at senior facilities, and are at the center of a federal investigation in a hard-hit Colorado location where disease detectives found many workers were not inoculated. Nationally about 59% of nursing home staff have gotten their shots, about the same as the overall percentage of fully vaccinated adults — but significantly lower than the roughly 80% of residents who are vaccinated, according to Medicare. Nursing home operators fear such a move could backfire, prompting many staffers with vaccine qualms to simply quit their jobs.

  • Teens around the world are lonelier than a decade ago. The reason may be smartphones.

    Loneliness among adolescents around the globe has skyrocketed since a decade ago - and it may be tied to smartphone use, a new study finds. In 36 out of 37 countries, feelings of loneliness among teenagers rose sharply between 2012 and 2018, with higher increases among girls, according to a report released Tuesday in the Journal of Adolescence.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Researchers used data from the Programme fo

  • Alabama city leader won't quit after using racial slur

    A white city leader captured on video using a racial slur toward Black people during a council meeting said he won't apologize, and might run for mayor. Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the word Monday night reflected something the city's Black mayor, Wayman Newton, had said during an earlier private meeting. Standing up from his council seat during a public session, Bryant used the slur to refer to a Black female council member, Veronica Freeman.

  • Federal judges block transgender restrictions in 2 states

    Federal judges on Wednesday temporarily blocked an Arkansas law banning gender confirming treatments for transgender youth and a West Virginia ban on trans athletes in women's sports, two major victories for LGBTQ advocates against a wave of restrictions approved by Republican legislators. The ruling in Arkansas prevents the state from enforcing the law that made it the first state to forbid doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or sex reassignment surgery to anyone under 18 years old. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody found that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed with their challenge and that allowing it to be enforced would hurt transgender youth currently receiving the treatments.

  • With 'Black Widow' ticket buying suddenly drying up, growing questions for Disney's Marvel about what did it in

    Maybe it's the model. Or maybe it's Marvel. Disney's highly anticipated Marvel film "Black Widow" suffered a brutal blow at the box office this weekend, falling 67 percent compared to its opening weekend and dashing hopes at the company for a July hit.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Potentially even more worrisome for Disney is that the poor numbers may not have been solely the result of its decision to make the movie

  • 4 journalists at shut Hong Kong paper charged with collusion

    Hong Kong police charged two top editors and two editorial writers at Apple Daily with collusion weeks after the city's largest pro-democracy newspaper was forced to cease publication and its assets were frozen. Executive Editor-in-Chief Lam Man-chung was the eighth executive or journalist at the shuttered newspaper arrested in recent weeks as city authorities crack down on dissent and China's central government brings the semi-autonomous territory more under its control. Associate Publisher and Deputy Chief Editor Chan Pui-man and editorial writers Fung Wai-kong and Yeung Ching-kee were also detained Wednesday after their bail was revoked, local media reported.

  • Democrats lash out at McConnell, who says GOP won’t support raising debt limit

    Senate Democrats accused Republicans Wednesday of a “shameless, cynical” ploy that would damage the economy and the government's credit rating after the chamber's GOP leader said his party would vote against raising the federal debt limit.

  • Scarred by COVID-19, Survivors and Victims' Families Aim to Become a Force

    WASHINGTON — In Facebook groups, text chains and after-work Zoom calls, survivors of COVID-19 and relatives of those who died from it are organizing into a vast grassroots lobbying force that is bumping up against the divisive politics that helped turn the pandemic into a national tragedy. With names like COVID Survivors for Change and Young Widows and Widowers of COVID-19, groups born of grief and a need for emotional support are turning to advocacy, writing newspaper essays and training member

  • So, uhh, about Jeff Bezos's cowboy hat …

    Say you're one of the richest people in the world and you just so happen to be going to space. Now say you'd like people to focus on the fact that you're, you know, going to space. If that's the case, as it turns out, then you probably shouldn't wear a cowboy hat. Yet that's exactly what Jeff Bezos did on Tuesday.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. He rode a Blue Origin rocket into space. Then, perhaps in an artistic atte

  • DeSean Jackson called LeSean McCoy recruiting him to Rams, and the RB sounds interested

    LeSean McCoy thinks the Rams would be a great fit for him.