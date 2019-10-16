Still work to do on China trade deal, Mnuchin says

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators still have work to do on a "phase one" trade agreement ahead of a targeted signing by U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

Mnuchin told reporters there had been no invitation from China for U.S. officials to travel to Beijing for more talks about the agreement, but he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were prepared to travel if necessary.

He also said the Trump administration has made no decision on how to address planned tariffs on $156 billion of Chinese goods due to take effect on Dec. 15. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)