Still To Come on Season 10 of Below Deck!

Associated Press

Across the country, there’s a silent frustration brewing about an age-old practice that many say is getting out of hand: tipping. As more businesses adopt digital payment methods, customers are automatically being prompted to leave a gratuity — many times as high as 30% — at places they normally wouldn't. Unlike tip jars that shoppers can easily ignore if they don’t have spare change, experts say the digital requests can produce social pressure and are more difficult to bypass.