Would You Still Consider Investing in Amazon (AMZN)?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative performance for Distillate’s SMID QV strategy continued into 2022 with a decline of 8.64% on a total return net-of-fee basis, significantly ahead of a comparable decline of 20.49% for the Russell 2000 ETF and -14.67% for the Russell 2000 Value ETF. On the other hand, Distillate’s Intl. FSV strategy again lagged its MSCI ACWI Ex-US benchmark in 2022, while the Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy’s free cash flow to market cap yield valuation of 7.2% compares very favorably to 5.1% for the same measure for the S&P 500. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Distillate Capital mentioned Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1994, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a Seattle, Washington-based multinational technology company with a $982.6 billion market capitalization. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered a 14.67% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -32.53%. The stock closed at $96.32 per share on January 24, 2023.

Here is what Distillate Capital has to say about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"The fund's relative outperformance occurred despite a nearly 2.5% headwind from being underweight the energy and utilities sectors where cash flow instability and leverage tend to limit our holdings domestically. By individual stock, the largest contributors to relative outperformance were unowned positions in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla which declined around 50% and 65% during the year, respectively."

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Homepage, Online, Tablet, iPad, Shopping, Home, Screen
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Homepage, Online, Tablet, iPad, Shopping, Home, Screen

Twin Design / Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) ranks 2nd on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was in 269 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 252 funds in the previous quarter. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivered a -20.13% return in the past 3 months.

In January 2023, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Snowflake Stocks Fell Hard on Wednesday

    The gut-wrenching roller-coaster ride that began last year continued for investors today, with a broad cross-section of stocks losing ground. The economy was a big question mark going into earnings season, and investors have been waiting to see if technology companies would be resilient or feel the further effects of the bear market. The weak results of one tech titan seemed to provide a clue, and investors headed for the exits.

  • Is Tesla (TSLA) Still a Worthy Investment?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better […]

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Philip Morris (PM) Position?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Now

    Growth stocks have been crushed over the last year, but just as they ran too high during the pandemic, they now seem to have fallen too far during the sell-off. Valuations have crumbled, and investors have gone from thinking industries like e-commerce would have limitless growth to believing that they're dead. Roku stock is down a whopping 89% from its peak in 2021, as seemingly everything has gone wrong for the leading streaming platform.

  • Down 44% in 2022, Is Ford an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023?

    Ford (NYSE: F) might be a legacy automaker, but it does not want to get left behind in the EV revolution. Investors who want to get in on the electric vehicle boom might have an excellent choice with this dividend-paying stock.

  • Beach volleyball champions trophy symbolizes sustainability, conservation with unique design

    Volleyball World unveils new trophy at Beach Pro Tour Finals made of recycled plastic collected from beaches around the world.

  • Stocks, Nasdaq leaders head into the close mixed

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre examines stock and sector index trends, while also commenting on ARK ETF components, Nasdaq leaders, and the impact of an NYSE outage on stocks.

  • Here Are 2 Technology Stocks of the Future You Can Buy Today

    Datadog and Snowflake are shaping the future, and it might be worth betting on them for the long term.

  • What to anticipate in Tesla’s Q4 earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith highlight what investors should expect in Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call.

  • Tesla to build $3.5B Semi truck plant in Nevada, White House says

    Tesla is building another production facility - in a state where it has an existing toehold. Last night in his state of the state address, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo mentioned that Tesla would soon be building its new Semi electric truck in the state.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • A US research firm has accused Adani of pulling “the largest con in corporate history"

    A US-based financial forensic firm has alleged that India’s Adani Group, led by the world’s third-richest person Gautam Adani, is involved in a massive and “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud scheme.”

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From the Billionaire Who Beat the Bear Market and Broke a Record Last Year

    2022 was a miserable one for investors, right? For most that’s probably true but most definitely not for Ken Griffin. The billionaire not only beat the market by a huge margin and outpaced his fellow billionaire colleagues, he did so at record-breaking levels. Per LCH investment data, Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel raked in profits of $16 billion - the most ever seen on Wall Street - whilst delivering for investors returns of 38% from its main hedge fund. Considering that performance, for investor

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields – or Better

    While the big-name stocks may get the attention and the headlines, they’re not the only game in town. And sometimes, the market giants aren’t even the best place to turn for solid returns on that initial investment. There are small- to mid-cap stocks in the market that can present an unbeatable combination for income-minded investors: share appreciation and high-yielding dividend returns. These stocks, however, can go undercover, slipping under investors’ radar, for numerous reasons, everything

  • Before You Buy Annaly Capital: Here's a High-Dividend Stock I'd Buy First

    Macroeconomic challenges are weighing on Annaly, making other ultra-high-yield dividend stocks far more appealing.

  • Where Will Medical Properties Trust Be in 5 Years?

    If the sky-high forward dividend yield of 8.6% is making you consider a purchase of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock, you aren't alone. The future of this hospital real estate business seems quite certain; it'll keep doing what has worked in the past, namely buying and then renting out healthcare spaces.

  • 2 Superb Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

    If you want your portfolio to cut you a consistent check to use as passive income every quarter from here on out, you'll need to load up on high-quality dividend stocks that'll stand the test of time. Here are two superb companies that passive income investors should consider. As a generic-drug manufacturer, Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a company that could become a dividend investor's go-to stock.

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things fully paid off — and no, your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • 3 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    The current economic environment, however, has pushed several intriguing, innovation-oriented companies into penny stock territory. Although these names are still exceedingly high-risk, I think aggressive investors may want to consider buying shares of Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN), Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL), and 23andMe Holding Company (NASDAQ: ME) right now. Read on to find out why these three low-priced equities might be a tremendous wealth escalator for patient shareholders.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks Racing Higher in 2023

    Semiconductor stocks are surging higher in 2023, with many already up double digits in January.