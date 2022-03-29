Should You Still Consider Investing in Atlas Technical (ATCX)?

Sterling Partners Equity Advisors, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The Fund owns well-capitalized companies that earn good returns over cycles. They sell differentiated products and services that serve a niche, with a “moat” to quote Morningstar, and the fund buys them at what they believe are attractive prices. The fund will be looking for more of them in 2022. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Sterling Partners Equity Advisors, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 2017, Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) is a Austin, Texas-based engineering services company with a $442.1 million market capitalization, and is currently spearheaded by its CEO, L. Joe Boyer. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) delivered a 51.31% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 32.02%. The stock closed at $12.74 per share on March 25, 2022.

Here is what Sterling Partners Equity Advisors has to say about Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Atlas Technical Consultants is a leading infrastructure and environmental services provider with solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial water, government, education, and industrial markets. Backlog achieved another new record high at $757 million, driven by key infrastructure and environmental-related contact wins that offset what is historically the company’s highest quarter for backlog burn. Our thesis is that Atlas Technical Consultants is positioned well during a decade of increased infrastructure spending in the United States."

Our calculations show that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was in 4 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 6 funds in the previous quarter. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) delivered a 60.05% return in the past 3 months. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

