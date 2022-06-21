Should You Still Consider Investing in Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)?

Third Avenue Management, an investment management firm, published its “Small-Cap Value Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund (the “Fund”) declined 0.44% during the first quarter of 2022 versus a decline of 2.40% for the Fund’s most relevant benchmark, the Russell 2000 Value Index1 (the “Index”). Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Third Avenue Management Small-Cap Value Fund mentioned Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) and explained its insights into the company. Founded in 1904, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) is a Virginia, United States-based operating holding company with a $144.2 million market capitalization. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) delivered a -28.69% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -56.54%. The stock closed at $10.24 per share on June 16, 2022.

Here is what Third Avenue Management Small-Cap Value Fund has to say about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Gains were partially offset by continued declines in Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) share price. There were no new positions added or eliminated in the first quarter. Fund Management took advantage of attractive opportunities within the portfolio, materially boosting exposure to Hamilton Beach Brands. The time-arbitrage/special-situations bucket is predominantly comprised of other out of favor, misunderstood companies such as Hamilton Beach Brands. All of these companies are cyclical and currently out of favor, but given their strong financial positions, Fund Management believes they have the luxury of time and capital to invest and grow until the clouds dissipate."

Our calculations show that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) was in 4 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 5 funds in the previous quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) delivered a -6.48% return in the past 3 months.

In August 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) in 5 Technology Stocks that Pay Dividends. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

