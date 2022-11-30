Should You Still Consider Investing in Mondelez International (MDLZ)?

Coho Partners, an investment management firm, published its "Coho Relative Value Equity Fund" third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Coho Partners' September was a repeat of August but worse, as an early-month rally was erased by continued inflationary concerns. Try to spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings for you to have an idea about their best stock picks this 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Coho Relative Value Equity Fund mentioned Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2012, Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is a Chicago, Illinois-based multinational confectionery, food, holding, and beverage and snack food company with a $90.1 billion market capitalization. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) delivered a -0.39% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 12.06%. The stock closed at $66.05 per share on November 29, 2022.

Here is what Coho Relative Value Equity Fund has to say about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Analysts' bottom-up estimates for both 2022 and 2023 for the S&P 500 Index are beginning to decline. Coho is not immune to the earnings pressure exerted by a strong USD, although the portfolio on the whole has modestly less foreign revenue exposure relative to the S&P 500 Index. The two most impacted Coho stocks includes Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), which gets about 75% of its revenues outside the U.S."

