Should You Still Consider Investing in Visa (V)?

Mayar Capital, an asset management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending March 31, 2021, Mayar Fund (Class A) was down 6.6% net of all expenses and fees, while the MSCI World Index declined by 5.2% in the same period. Since its inception in May 2011, Mayar Fund has seen a 198.7% increase versus a 180.9% increase for the MSCI. That corresponds to a 10.6% annualized rate of return for the Mayar Fund, compared to 10.1% for the MSCI. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Mayar Capital mentioned Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1958, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is a San Francisco, California-based financial services company with a $457.6 billion market capitalization. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) delivered a -2.16% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -22.50%. The stock closed at $217.14 per share on August 17, 2022.

Here is what Mayar Capital has to say about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Visa and Mastercardhave both been beneficiaries of the move away from cash over the course of the pandemic with the consequence that forward- looking opportunities for further penetration of card payments are lower than a couple of years ago. Moreover, cross-border payments – which were badly impacted by lockdowns – strongly recovered in 2021 and for both businesses are at or near to pre-COVID levels."

Our calculations show that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) ranks 6th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was in 159 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 142 funds in the previous quarter. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) delivered a 21.20% return in the past 3 months.

In June 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

