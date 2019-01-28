Still DIYing your taxes? Here are some reasons to go to a pro

If you purchase something through MashStash, Mashable might earn some cash through an affiliate commission.

Most people agree that the fun part of filing your taxes is thinking about how you’ll spend your potential refund—a trip to Bali? A new laptop? Those sweet wireless speakers you’ve been ogling?

Regardless of whether you’ll deposit that money straight into your savings account or use it for some retail therapy, you still need to file your returns on or before the April 15 deadline (unless, you happen to live in Maine or Massachusetts, in which case you have an extra day because of a public holiday, or D.C., where you get until April 17).

While filing your taxes on time is the epitome of adulting, one of the most responsible ways to take care of your returns might be offloading the work to someone else, or in this case, a tax pro at H&R Block—especially with a $25 discount on in-store tax preparation.















Save $25 on in-store tax prep with an expert at H&R Block

See Details







Times are changing

Whether you got a new job, started freelancing, tied the knot, or had a baby, those factors can impact what you owe the government. At best, IRS forms are confusing and boring; at worst, they’re downright incomprehensible. With the current roll out of some of the biggest changes in tax codes in around 30 years, this tax season promises to be an especially mind-boggling one. Instead of trying to navigate new tax laws on your own, H&R Block has everything you need to know about the reforms, including how it will impact your refund (possibly for the better!) and your net pay.

Smarter way to file

Getting help with your taxes helps you get the most out of your refund. With convenient locations around the country, flexible hours, and several payment and refund options, H&R Block gives you the choice to meet one-on-one with a tax pro, who on average has 12 years of experience, or use their online services. In the office, you can ask your burning tax questions (Can you claim your dog as a dependent? Are gym memberships deductible?) and get a quote before you file. From the complexities of doing your taxes as a freelancer to the transition of filing as a unit, H&R Block has been assisting people for more than 60 years.

On-time returns

By January 31, you should have your W-2 statement from your employer either in the mail or digitally (if you haven’t received it, contact your HR department asap) and filing early usually means getting your refund sooner. For freelancers who might be juggling a few jobs or clients, tax time means keeping track of a slew of different income sources—all of which H&R Block can help you get through quickly and efficiently. Whether you just started working remotely or have been doing so for a decade, a seasoned tax pro will detangle the intricacies of what you can and can’t deduct, from coworking spaces to movie tickets.

There are benefits to filing early, but you have until April 10, 2019 to take advantage of $25 off tax prep fees for your personal income tax return at participating H&R Block offices in the U.S.