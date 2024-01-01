‘It still doesn’t seem real at all’: Family devastated by apartment fire Christmas night

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A family is without a home after a fire broke out on Christmas night.

Anastasia McClelland said she and her family had just wrapped up one of the best Christmas’s they’ve ever had.

“It still doesn’t seem real at all,” said McClelland.

The McClelland family’s home at Willow Park Apartments was destroyed in a matter of minutes.

“Nobody expected to wake up and have this tragedy happened,” said McClelland.

Christmas night, while everyone was sleeping, McClelland realized something was wrong.

“I woke up to use the restroom and I had smelled something. I walked into the living room and it was just full of smoke,” explained McClelland.

McClelland and her husband scrambled to get everyone outside to safety, including their eight-month-old baby girl.

“She was actually closest to the fire,” said McClelland. “He was on his hands and knees, crawling around, trying to make sure everybody got outside.”

She said the fire started in their apartment’s furnance.

“We were afraid that it was going to explode,” said McClelland. “It was scary.”

Fire crews arrived moments later to battle the flames, but it was too late to save the apartment.

For now, the family is staying in a hotel while they search for a new home.

“We need some place for us to go. That’s really our biggest prayer right now, is just to be blessed with some type of living arrangement for all of us,” said McClelland.

And although her family’s future is uncertain, McClelland said she’s grateful her family is alive.

“If we would have stayed asleep for even five or ten more minutes, I don’t believe any of us would have made it out,” she said. “I’m thankful to be here. We’re all very thankful to be here.”

To donate to the McClelland family GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.

