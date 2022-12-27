What we still don't know 6 months after Akron police killed Jayland Walker

The Tuesday after Christmas marks six months since Akron police shot and killed Jayland Walker.

In a ski mask after allegedly firing a single shot during a cross-town car chase, Walker, 25, ditched his vehicle near Wilbeth Road and Main Street at 12:37 a.m. June 27. Unarmed, he ran into a parking lot, spun around and was struck 46 times by eight uniformed officers.

In the tumultuous months since, police have arrested more than 75 people at protests. The police chief reinstated the eight officers to desk duty. And a grand jury has yet to rule on the state's ongoing investigation into this third fatal use of force in a six-month time period in Akron.

Big questions are still unanswered.

Why was Walker, a DoorDash driver with no criminal record, driving through North Hill that summer night? What's the meaning of the ring police found on his front seat? Does the shell casing police say they recovered on the highway match the gun Walker left behind when he jumped out of his rolling car? Why did officers fire what's believed to be 60 or more rounds, including many bullets while Walker laid on the ground?

How will the public process the grand jury's decision to indict or not indict Akron police in this case? And when will the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation turn over evidence to special prosecutors at the attorney general's office?

"We have not heard anything," said Robert DeJournett, the Walker family's pastor at St. Ashworth Temple in West Akron.

A police officer points a gun at Jayland Walker in a bodycam image shown during a news conference in Akron in July.

"So, we're just waiting, basically waiting just to hear something," said DeJournette, who understands how "involved" the work of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation can and should be.

The sheer number of bullets and officers involved — the eight who fired and 40 or more who tagged dozens of shell casings into evidence at a sprawling, chaotic crime scene — make this case more complicated than most.

Attorney General Dave Yost, like the Walker family from the get-go, has asked the public for patience. And DeJournett doesn't "want to get ahead" of the grand jury process.

"We're just waiting and wondering, 'Why is it taking so long?'" the pastor said. "And when will this investigation be over so we can see how the community — or the prosecutor, the police — how they're going to move forward?"

Akron police shooting death: Gruesome videos, Jayland Walker's motions intensify debate; attorney disputes city's claims

What does evidence reveal?

Walker's death, the third fatal encounter with officers since Police Chief Steve Mylett arrived in Akron the year before, marked the first time an Akron police chief asked the state to lead a routine criminal investigation of deadly police force.

In the past six months, the Beacon Journal has reviewed 12 hours and 20 minutes of police footage from 50 files generated by body cameras worn by officers that night. Some clips were released in part and then in full after the Beacon Journal pressed the city for more disclosure. Nearly all the videos are redacted to conceal the identities of involved officers or information deemed sensitive to the ongoing investigation.

The state's probe is "still very much active and ongoing," said Steve Irwin, an AG spokesman who explained that a special prosecutor will get the investigative file when completed by BCI, and then request follow-up from investigators or take the case, when ready, to a grand jury in Summit County.

The Beacon Journal also has examined 245 pages of redacted personnel files, 128 pages of emails among or between city officials and the public, old police reports involving officers who could reasonably be identified as among the eight who fired at Walker and 10 pages of field notes from patrol units that arrived as or after the shooting ended.

Personnel files: Here's what new records tell us about 8 Akron officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker

Lawsuit filed:Beacon Journal asks Ohio Supreme Court to order release of Akron police records

Buried in requests from media outlets, citizens, attorneys and private investigators, the city has taken months to release some documents while continuing to withhold others, including audio files of what police said that night and the identities of the eight officers. Some documents have been made public only after the Beacon Journal invoked Ohio's open records laws.

As the community braces in 2023 for an end to the state investigation and the announcement of a closed-door decision by grand jurors, we can expect answers to some big questions. Some things we may never know.

What was the (exact) reason for the traffic stop?

Around 12:30 a.m. June 27, Car 24 radioed a "39" at Tallmadge Avenue a half-mile west of state Route 8 in Akron's North Hill neighborhood. The traffic stop code quickly became a "signal 5" emergency as Walker's vehicle fled, and Car 24 pursued.

Seven seconds of shooting: What 13 police bodycam videos show in Jayland Walker's death

With no specificity, Akron police have said Walker was stopped for an equipment violation and traffic violation, perhaps for the same reasons a New Franklin officer tried to stop the same vehicle the night before for a burnt-out license plate light and broken taillight.

Mylett said BCI's investigation will explain further. FOP President Clay Cozart has said officers aware of the incident in New Franklin first spotted Walker's vehicle earlier and chose not to chase him at that time.

This still image from a police bodycam shows Jayland Walker wearing a ski mask and running out of his car.

“(They) allowed that vehicle to enter Route 8 and let that vehicle go, not wanting to stop him for just that information and just the equipment violation,” Cozart told News 5 Cleveland in mid-July.

On July 3, Akron did release a transcript of radio traffic from June 27, beginning with the moment the chase began at 12:30 a.m.

The release of audio from police communications from earlier that night, including conversations between officers and the supervisor on duty, could shed light on what was said and known before the officer in Car 24 flipped on his lights to initiate the traffic stop. But, after waiting for a response for four months, the city said the Beacon Journal's request for these audio files was too broad.

So, the newspaper narrowed and refiled its request, which is still pending.

How many shots were fired, and why so many?

"We do not know the exact number of rounds that were fired," Mylett said days after the shooting while addressing media speculation that as many as 95 rounds were fired within seven seconds.

BCI investigations of officer-involved shootings typically detail the number of rounds discharged and which officers fired them. A coroner's report indicated 46 wounds to Walker's body. In the body camera video, some officers empty their clips while others stop shooting after only a few shots.

The exact number of shots fired, though, is still publicly unknown.

While Walker family attorneys have said "we don't treat animals that way," experts who train proper use of force say officers are trained to deliver force until the threat is neutralized. And it's the totality of the circumstances viewed through the legal doctrine of what the officers in that moment perceived as reasonably objective that matters in court.

As use of force trainer and Wellington Chief of Police Tim Barfield told the Beacon Journal, troubling body-worn camera footage of Walker's death can't capture the fear officers conveyed to investigators in the case. And that fear has been enough, according to cases in Akron and America that have hinged on U.S. Supreme Court decision in the past 33 years, to legally justify deadly force.

"And video doesn't have fear," Barfield explained of the harrowing footage Akron has seen. "It’s not going to get shot. So, the problem with just looking at the video is you don't know what the officers were thinking. You weren't there."

Akron police shooting: Here's what Akron police were saying and hearing before shooting Jayland Walker

Excessive or justified force?

Walker family attorney Bobby DiCello has maintained that as many as 60 or more shots at an unarmed man was "absolutely excessive" and "absolutely unreasonable."

Law officer training on the use of deadly force, as well as administrative and criminal investigations into officer-involved shootings, typically rely on two U.S. Supreme Court cases: the 1985 Tennessee v. Garner case and the 1989 Graham v. Connor case. Together, the rulings require officers to act in an "objectively reasonable manner to defend" themselves, fellow officers and the public when presented with a threat that, in that moment and not in hindsight, "a reasonable person would consider likely to cause death or serious bodily harm."

Seven seconds of shooting: What 13 police bodycam videos show in Jayland Walker's death

Officers, including dozens in Akron in the past two decades, have avoided criminal charges for killing or injuring people, not only to neutralize threats, but to prevent people who commit felonies from escaping.

"I hope that we have some justice," said DeJournett, "and that we address the issues at hand. We pretty much all saw what happened."

What will Akron's internal review reveal?

After Walker died, U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown and the NAACP asked the U.S. Department of Justice to monitor the investigation and take any necessary action based upon its findings. DOJ typically intervenes, including twice in Cleveland in recent years, where there's a pattern of bad policing or civil rights abuses.

DOJ has not announced direct involvement in the Walker investigation or with Akron police, which city officials have cited with a sigh of relief.

While waiting on BCI and the grand jury processes to conclude, Akron's Office of Professional Standards and Accountability has started an internal review focused less on potentially criminal aspects of the case and more on whether officers violated any department policy.

The city's police auditor, who said he doesn't expect to see anything until after the grand jury votes, will get that internal review when completed.

Situational awareness and discipline, including whether a police supervisor mustered a proportional response to the threat at hand, could be part of that review, said Matthew Stinson, a professor in the criminal justice program at Bowling Green State University.

In this still image from bodycam footage, police circled what they believe to be a flash of light from a discharged gun on the car Jayland Walker was driving.

Also under review would be whether it was appropriate to have 10 cars chase Walker, who drove past one roadblock and was approaching a second on Wilbeth when he ditched his rolling car.

And before Walker allegedly fired from his vehicle early in the chase, there's the question of whether a chase was warranted from the start.

Under the Akron Police Department’s Vehicle Pursuit Procedure, which was established Jan. 31, 2020, initiating a chase “must be based on the pursuing officer’s reasonable belief that the immediate danger to the officer and the public created by the pursuit is less than the immediate or potential danger to the public should the suspect remain at large.”

Any answers in Walker's car?

Police found what appeared to be a wedding band and an unloaded handgun beside a loaded magazine on the driver's seat of Walker's car.

Where the ring came from remains a mystery. Walker was engaged to be married to a woman who'd died in a car crash a month earlier.

Police also say that, after the shooting, investigators went to where the car chase began. Near the Route 8 South ramp off Tallmadge Avenue, where Akron police say a state highway maintenance camera caught a flash from Walker's driver side window just as a "pop" could be heard on pursuing officer's body-worn camera footage, investigators found a shell casing consistent with the handgun later found in Walker's car.

A still image by the Akron Police Department shows the gun they say was in the car of Jayland Walker, along with what appears to be a wedding band.

Did Walker think police might back off if they heard gunfire? Was he clearing the chamber of his gun after removing the magazine? Police said they later found a magazine separated from a handgun in Walker’s car. Was it an accidental discharge?

There are myriad possibilities, and the answer may never be known.

But Walker appears to have been within his rights to have the gun in his car under a recent change in Ohio law, though allegedly discharging a firearm on a roadway would be a felony.

DiCello has said Walker's "car is intact and has no bullet holes." The front windows were down when police secured Walker's vehicle, which had rolled into a church across the street from where he was shot.

The BCI reports should explain more about the casing, the alleged shot and the origin of the gun.

What happened in the last month of Walker’s life?

Walker’s world was upended May 28 when Jaymeisha Beasley, his fiancee, was killed on Interstate 71 north of Cincinnati while traveling with her family.

Attorney DiCello said Walker "was very saddened by that."

But Walker's family noticed nothing unusual in the days leading up to his death. He was helping his grandmother put chairs on her porch the day before he died, exhibiting no behavior that "scared the family," DiCello said. "He wasn't talking about things that were bizarre. He wasn't writing out journals or making veiled threats of any kind."

Walker was working for DoorDash during this time in his life. Police found a red DoorDash bag on the passenger seat of his car when he died. But it is not clear whether he was delivering food that night.

Who are the officers who shot Walker?

Before this incident, the Akron Beacon Journal pressed the city to release the names of four other officers involved in the last two fatal shootings, which occurred in the previous six months.

After the newspaper brought in legal counsel, the city did provide the personnel files of those four and the eight officers who shot Walker, but the city redacted their names, citing threats to the officers' safety.

On a website that's since been taken down and posted to telephone poles in Akron, activists published a list of eight names, including a couple the Beacon Journal has independently verified as belonging to the eight officers. But the city has not released the names and the police department would not confirm the authenticity of the publicly released list.

Mylett, when questioned in October after reinstating the officers, said he has no intention of releasing the names with the BCI investigation still active and threats against Akron officers made after Walker's death.

And BCI won't be naming the officers if it follows the same path its taken in other recent reviews of officer-involved shootings in Akron and elsewhere. Though not taking the lead and merely assisting with the collection and analysis of crime scene evidence, BCI released reports recently on a Dec. 23, 2021, fatal officer shooting in Akron. But BCI said its practice is to name officers only if local police departments name them.

And Akron has not.

Reach reporter Doug Livingston at dlivignston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.

Akron FOP statement about police shooting: Akron police union believes officers were 'justified' in shooting Jayland Walker

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What we know 6 months after Akron police killed Jayland Walker