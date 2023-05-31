Still down: Update on Augusta government's network breach

It's been more than a week since the City of Augusta's network allegedly was hacked and a number of systems remain down. Officials have remained relatively quiet on progress for restoring the network, as the FBI has announced it is investigating.

The following is an update on what to know and some of the questions officials have not yet answered.

Mayor confirms hack, FBI called in to investigate

On May 23, Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson confirmed there was unauthorized access to the city's system, beginning on May 21.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has not released information or reports about the breach, but the FBI confirmed it was called in to investigate. FBI Atlanta has deferred all questions from the media about the outage to the city.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations confirmed it is not investigating.

A request for information was sent to Fort Gordon and the Army Cyber Command, although their involvement in helping to restore the city's network has not been confirmed.

Departments still affected

Although the city has not confirmed how each department was affected, here's what we know.

Last week, Mayor Johnson visited the Charles B. Webster Detention Center to assess issues concerning booking and releasing protocol due to the technology breach.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree, the City of Augusta IT Department and Superior Court Judge Daniel Craig executed a plan to diminish overcrowding and releasing offenders with minor charges, according to a Facebook post from the mayor.

We also know the courts have been affected. In an email to the media Wednesday, Susie Stewart, judicial case manager for the criminal duty judge, wrote: "Please note that due to network issues, there will be no arraignment calendars in Richmond County on June 9th. The court will, however, proceed with unindicted bond hearings as requests are made known."

Open records requests being pushed back, denied

Open records requests made by the media have been pushed back due to the outage. In an automated message sent to requesters, the Administrator’s Office wrote: "Augusta, Georgia is still experiencing information system outages that precludes the search and retrieval of some public records. Therefore, the production of any additional responsive records to this open records request cannot be made available to you at this time."

Requests from The Chronicle for information about the cyber attack, including police reports, which departments were affected and if sensitive information was compromised, have been denied. The city stated the records are exempt from release under Georgia law.

Specifically, the city cited a state law that reads: "Any document or plan for protection relating to the existence, nature, location, or function of cybersecurity devices, programs, or systems designed to protect computer, information technology, or communication systems against terrorist or other attacks that depend for their effectiveness in whole or in part upon a lack of general public knowledge."

In response to a request for records of any ransom messages, notes, or threats related to the outage, officials said the requested records about the cyber attack contained information protected by attorney-client privilege and confidential attorney work product. A message seeking clarification on how attorney-client privilege applies in this circumstance wasn't immediately answered Wednesday afternoon.

FILE - Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson denies reports of ransomware attack in front of several other Augusta leaders after a special called meeting at Augusta's Municipal Building on Friday, May 26, 2023.

City says there are improvements every day

In an interview with the Mayor's Office on Wednesday, city officials said some departments are starting to become more functional.

"Things are improving on a day-to-day basis," according to the Mayor's Office. "The recovery backup systems are the priority because we're trying to make sure that we are being very careful about finding the source of the issue and also making sure that sensitive information – personal information, passwords, things of that nature – aren't just floating out there in cyberspace."

As of Wednesday, the city is still trying to determine if sensitive data was impacted.

The Mayor's Office said the IT department, the mayor and the Administrator's Office are consistently in contact.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Update: City of Augusta network breach