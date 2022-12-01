‘We are still a family:’ Julie Chrisley opens up about trial, son’s car crash on daughter’s podcast

Julie and Savannah Chrisley opened up about working to overcome family struggles in an interview that was released Tuesday.

Savannah Chrisley’s podcast, “Unlocked,” released an interview recorded before her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, were sentenced to federal prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In June, a federal jury found the couple, who starred in the reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” guilty on charges of criminal bank fraud and tax evasion. Prosecutors said the Chrisleys took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending even before they became reality television stars.

A federal judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison plus 36 months of supervised release. Julie Chrisley received a sentence of seven years in prison plus 36 months of supervised release.

When discussing the trial, Savannah Chrisley said she plans to release an episode of her podcast that would focus on the legal system and referred to the United States government as “a lie.”

“We have a system that frankly does not care,” she argued. “They are going to lie and do whatever they have to do to make something look how they want it to look.”

RELATED STORIES:

In addition to discussing the couple’s legal troubles, the women talked about a car accident that involved 16-year-old Grayson Chrisley that happened in Nashville weeks before the sentencing.

“Grayson, the last thing he said [to me] was, ‘This is the last thing everything needed,’” Savannah Chrisley said. “Dad looked at him and said, ‘You’re alive, You’re safe. It’s a car, that’s what insurance is for.’”

Metro Nashville police officials said Grayson Chrisley was driving on Interstate 65 northbound when he hit a car that was stopped in the traffic lane. He was taken to the hospital and examined for possible head injuries.

Story continues

Julie Chrisley also told Savannah that although the family had faced challenges in recent months, they will become stronger for it.

“At the end of the day, we are family, and we will remain a family,” Julie said. “Even if it looks different, we are still a family.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: