Still need to file your taxes? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the deadline

The tax filing deadline is quickly approaching.

The American Rescue Plan allowed for some changes for the 2021 tax filing season, including one to help parents adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So for a tax year 2021, the child tax credit significantly increased to $3,600 for anyone under the age of 6 and for $3,000 for each qualifying child ages 6 through 17,” said Alejandra Castro, a spokesperson for the Internal Revenue Service.

Taxpayers should have also received IRS Letter 6475 regarding the third round of stimulus payment.

“If you’re someone who is yet to receive your third round stimulus payment, you can actually claim it on your tax return. And this is even the case if you received a partial payment. You may be entitled to some additional money,” said Kemberley Washington, a tax analyst.

Don’t forget that you can claim a deduction of as much as $300 for cash contributions to charities.

That amount jumps to $600 for married couples filing jointly.

The official tax deadline is Monday, April 18.

