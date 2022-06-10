Is it Still Fine to Invest in Toyota Motor Corp. (TM)?

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The first quarter of 2022 has been a difficult one for many mutual funds, especially for funds like Baron mutual funds which have significant investments in rapidly growing technology businesses. Current market volatility and lower stock prices are principally a consequence of persistent above-normal inflation. Try to spend some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Baron Fund mentioned Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1937, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is an Aichi, Japan-based multinational automotive manufacturer with a $227.2 billion market capitalization. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) delivered a -10.77% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -8.41%. The stock closed at $165.35 per share on June 08, 2022.

Here is what Baron Fund has to say about Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Toyota’s (NYSE:TM) “kaizen” manufacturing philosophy is based on improving manufacturing by using “just in time” processes to eliminate waste and reduce inventory carrying costs. Clearly the company does not contemplates disruptive change that will dramatically lower costs and improve quality."

Our calculations show that Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) was in 9 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 12 funds in the previous quarter. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) delivered a 0.79% return in the past 3 months.

