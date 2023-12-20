Still have gifts to mail? Here are post office details in Ashland County

With Christmas being less than a week away, United States Post Office (USPS) is looking to make sure everyone's gifts are delivered safely and on time.

In its recent statement, the USPS said in anticipation of the holiday rush, it is has planned early and leveraged key investments through its Delivering for American Plan. The organization expanded daily processing capacity to 70 million packages. Since 2021, the USPS has installed 348 new package sorting machines as well.

The USPS Ground Advantage service has provided an affordable and easier way to send packages in the U.S. The service will take two to five days for delivery.

It was noted in order to assist the public, USPS will no longer have holiday surcharges. Since the more than 150,000 USPS employees have converted to full-time since 2020, the organization required 10,000 seasonal hires this year.

USPS added it has extended working hours to include early morning deliveries in select markets.

Locations and Hours for all USPS in Ashland County

Here are all the USPS locations in Ashland County as well as the hours.

Ashland - 530 Claremont Ave., AshlandHours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Nankin - 953 State Route 58, NankinHours are 12:15 p.m. 4:15 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Polk - 103 W. Congress St., PolkHours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday.

Savannah - 2 E. Main St., SavannahHours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8:45 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Jeromesville - 21 S. High St.Hours are 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Hayesville - 1 Main St., HayesvilleHours are noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland County post offices and hours during holiday peak