Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyWherever there is a woman lamenting the abysmal prospects of the heterosexual dating world, there’s a man waiting to remind anyone who will listen that the problem could never be cis-het men, it has to be her.“It seems you’ve hit a wall and are mad at younger women who are your competition.”“Have fun competing over the men most of you want that most of you will never get.”“Black women are conditioned to view Black men as beneath them.”FK