Is it Still a Good Choice to Invest in Meta (FB)?

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During a volatile quarter, Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund held up better than the Russell 1000 Index by a decent margin in Q1. After a strong rebound in 2021, global GDP growth is expected to moderate in 2022. Try to take some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund mentioned Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2004, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is a Menlo Park, California-based technology company with a $442.4 billion market capitalization. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) delivered a -51.39% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -52.54%. The stock closed at $163.49 per share on July 13, 2022.

Here is what Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund has to say about Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"The share price of Meta (Facebook’s parent company) declined significantly as the company reported a slight miss in earnings and provided guidance for a weak 1Q22. Meta also highlighted that competition from TikTok has been impacting user engagement in its apps. In our view, the company is taking the proper steps and investing heavily in ramping up its “Reels” feature, which competes with TikTok. Meta’s stock is trading at a meaningful discount to our estimate of intrinsic value, and we expect the company to retain its attractive network economics and manage competition and user privacy concerns well without impairing the value of the business over the long term."

Our calculations show that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) ranks 4th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was in 200 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 224 funds in the previous quarter. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) delivered a -22.21% return in the past 3 months.

