Still haven’t gotten a Christmas tree? Here’s where to buy pre-cut ones in SLO County

It’s time to replace that cinnamon broom with a Christmas tree.

There are many places to find a pre-cut tree to bring that holiday spirit into your home in San Luis Obispo County this year, spanning from Paso Robles to Nipomo.

Here’s a list of places to help make that plan a reality:

Agape Christmas Trees

Details: Cut Christmas trees, wreaths and fudge are available at this family-owned and operated seasonal stand. This year, Agape is offering Christmas carriage and tractor rides Friday-Sunday. Carriage rides are $50 and can hold up to four passengers, tractor rides are $8 a person for those 13 years or older and free for those under 13.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays

Where: 625 Templeton Road, Templeton

Info: visit 805-460-9161 or facebook.com/agapechristmastrees

Avila Valley Barn

Details: The Avila Valley Barn offers more than just Christmas trees around this time of year. Santa will be stopping by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17. Meanwhile, the Grinch will stop by for a meet and greet from 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 8.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Where: 560 Avila Beach Drive, San Luis Obispo

Info: 805-595-2816 or avilavalleybarn.com

Gerrit Berg helps gauge the height of a Christmas tree while shopping with his wife, Kimberly, right, and their daughters Abigail, Haley and Emily at Holloway’s Christmas Tree Farm in Nipomo in 2014.

Brookshire Farms

Details: This popular pumpkin patch transforms into a Christmas tree lot for the holidays, selling cut trees including Douglas firs and blue spruces shipped straight from Oregon. Brookshire Farms sells trees at its main location in San Luis Obispo and at the California Mid-State Fair parking lot on Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 4747 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo and the Paso Robles Fairgrounds Parking Lot, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles

Info: 805-549-8733 or brookshirefarms.com

Cambria Nursery and Florist

Details: The Cambria Nursery is not just a place to find a Christmas tree. Every year the nursery transforms for the holidays into a Christmas wonderland. Find hand-blown glass ornaments and other collectibles at the Christmas Store.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Where: 2801 Eton Road, Cambria

Info: 805-927-4747 or cambrianursery.com

Deer peek out from the trees in the lower corners of this photo taken at Hidden Springs Christmas Tree Farm in Atascadero in November 2012.

Hidden Springs Tree Farm

Details: The Hidden Springs Tree Farm offers seven Christmas tree varietals of all prices and sizes. The farm also offers all the other holiday incidentals too, from hot-cocoa to all the ugly Christmas sweaters you’ve been meaning to buy.

When: 1-4:30 p.m. Thursday, noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 3202 Monterey Road, Atascadero

Info: 805-538-9355 or hiddenspringschristmastreefarm.com

Holloway’s Christmas Trees

Details: Holloway’s allows customers to choose and cut their own trees, but are only available on a first-come first-serve basis. Don’t worry, there are still plenty of pre-cut trees of many varietals.

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday

Where: 561 South Oakglen Ave., Nipomo

Info: 805-929-6203 or hollowaysfarm.com

Keeping your live Christmas tree moist is essential while it’s inside your home.

Jack Creek Farms

Details: Santa is coming to the Central Coast early this year and making his first stop in Templeton to pick up some letters. Jack Creek Farms is home to one of Santa’s very special mail boxes, so make sure you drop your letter off. Don’t forget to pick up a tree while you’re there too!

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Monday

Where: 5000 Highway 46 West, Templeton

Info: 805-239-1915 or jackcreekfarms.com

Did we miss your favorite spot? Send details to reporter Owen Lavine at olavine@thetribunenews.com for it to be included in our roundup.