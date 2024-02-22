Still having cellphone problems in Sacramento? Here’s the latest update on AT&T outage

Customers across the United States — including those in Northern California — are experiencing cellular phones issues due to outages by AT&T, according to data from Downdetector and the telecom giant.

Cellular companies including Cricket Wireless, Verizon, and T-Mobile have reported problems for users trying to place calls to AT&T subscribers.

AT&T users have reported the most significant problems and AT&T said Thursday it was working “quickly” to resolve the issues after it said it had restored service to the majority of its service’s mobile devices. Verizon and T-Mobile said that their networks were operating as normal.

The outages began at around 12:30 a.m. Pacific time and peaked at around 6 a.m. with about 74,000 reported incidents, according to Downdetector.com. Around 9 a.m., AT&T had over 58,000 service disruptions.

In Sacramento, 28 customers had reported service on Downdetector.com at around 1 a.m. Reports peaked at 2 a.m. with over 450 outages reported, according to the website that tracks customer complaints. More significant outages were reported in San Francisco and Los Angeles, though cities like Houston, New York and Atlanta were also affected.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning,” AT&T wrote in a statement to The Sacramento Bee on Thursday morning. “Our network teams took immediate action and so far three-quarters of our network has been restored.”

AT&T said that its users should rely on Wi-Fi calling until service was back up.

According to customers’ comments on Downdetector, some users have reported receiving service again.

“AAAAAAND we are back up 5G wise here in Northborough, Massachusetts,” AT&T user Robert Bradley commented on Downdetector Thursday morning.

Others are still waiting.

“Had 2 bars but still no service,” cellular user Jaclyn DeGennaro-Sylvia commented.

Law enforcement: Don’t test call 911

While normal cellphone service was affected by the outage, some services such as 911 calling remained in operation. This led to problems and confusion when some users decided to call 911 to “test” their phones or complain about the outage.

Law enforcement across the nation, including the capital region, asked users to keep 911 open and available for users who require emergency services.

“Do not call 911 to test if you can get through,” the Citrus Heights Police Department urged residents in a social media post Thursday morning. “Communication centers are being inundated with these calls. 911 should only be dialed in an actual emergency.”

“Don’t forget there is a text to 911 option as well,” they added.

Which areas are experiencing service outages?

The locations with the most reported outages include:

Houston

Dallas

San Antonio

Austin, Texas

New York

Atlanta

Chicago

Miami

Indianapolis

“We are working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers,” AT&T wrote.

These service outages come on the heels of AT&T’s request to withdraw landline services in California.

In a recent application to the California Public Utilities Commission, AT&T requested to be relieved of its responsibility as a carrier of last resort in California.

As part of its responsibility, AT&T is obligated to offer reliable and affordable telephone services, including emergency access, directory assistance, and special rates for eligible customers.

If approved, customers would no longer receive landline services.