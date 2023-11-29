It's still a headache, but motorists can now pay for new vehicle tabs at Cub grocery stores

Nov. 28—ROCHESTER — One of the advantages of the new stand-alone kiosks in Rochester's Cub Foods for renewing vehicle tabs is undeniable. People can yell and hiss at them all they want — the machine won't bat an eye.

The downside of the handy-dandy option is that almost no one knows it exists. Since July, motorists have been able to renew their tabs while grocery shopping instead of cooling their heels at a local Driver and Vehicle Services office.

Surrounded by state and local media, Gov. Tim Walz sought to remedy the anonymity problem of the little-known kiosks by making a stop at Cub Foods in south Rochester on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, to show how they are used. The one at Cub is located near the checkout aisles at the front of the store.

Paying for new vehicle tabs is an annual headache for every Minnesota motorist. The least state government can do is make it as easy as possible, Walz said. Many hold off on paying for their tabs a month or two after their expiration, an official said.

"The goal is, you're already out shopping. You don't want to make an extra trip," Walz said, adding that applying for a driver's license "on your phone" may soon become an option.

The kiosk pilot program began in December 2022. At first there were only two, located in South St. Paul and at the Rochester Crossroads deputy registrar's offices. In July 2003, the DVS moved them to the Cub locations, and there are now eight of them. There is consideration of putting a kiosk in the new Cub Foods being built in northwest Rochester.

Erin Hintz Olson, a local license bureau official, gave Walz a demonstration of how the machine worked. With all eyes on her and the governor, Olson joked. "I was worried? What if my card gets declined." It took only a few minutes for Olson to run through a series of prompts to obtain the tabs.

No state dollars were paid for the machines or to set them up, said Pong Xiong, state's DVS director. Intellectual Technology Inc., a company involved with motor vehicle services for three decades, owns and operates the machines and covers their maintenance.

So far, the machines are not used a ton. Olson said the Rochester kiosk gets about one to two transactions a day. But that may increase with greater awareness. Roughly 1,600 transactions have occurred statewide since the program went live last year.

"This is convenient for after hours, weekend hours and holiday hours," Olson said. "So that is the advantage of just being able to walk in any time and get them."

The kiosk option involves a $4.95 service fee as well as a 2.49% credit card fee, whereas a visit to a license bureau only costs the customer a 2.15% fee. Both options involve an $8 filing fee, which is divided among three area license offices in Rochester if the kiosk is used.

"So it's a little more expensive, but you're paying for the convenience," Olson said.