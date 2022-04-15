‘Still hear the bang’: Man hurt in random Gaston Co. shooting speaks out for the first time

A Gastonia man is forever changed after being randomly shot while walking down the street.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke to Randy Gibson exclusively Friday morning, two weeks after the shooting. He said he’s nervous to be near strangers now.

On March 31, Gibson passed a man on the street near the Gaston County Courthouse, when police said the man turned around and shot Gibson without warning or provocation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New Jersey man charged with shooting bystander near Gaston County Courthouse, police say

Gibson told Lemon that he is still nursing a broken jaw, with a bullet wound in his face. He said doctors have told him he will be paralyzed forever on the left side of his face.

He said there is no question this in his mind, Camren Bruneau Jean is the man who shot him, because he looked at the man after the shooting.

The bullet went into Gibson’s shoulder and through his face. Gibson believes a loose-fitting hoodie may have saved his life, because without it, the shooter would have had a clear head shot.

“I still hear the bang right down in the deep of my soul. Every day I hear it ‘cause it was so close to me, so close,” he said.

“I still hear the bang right down in the deep of my soul”

Randy Gibson survived what police call a random shooting in front of the Gaston County Courthouse. He walked by a stranger who fired a shot into his back and through his face. He tells me 3 things saved his life. pic.twitter.com/mxJdQIDY1a — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) April 15, 2022

Jean is in jail charged with attempted murder.

Gibson said he forgives him, but he can’t forget.

>> At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, Gibson talks to Lemon about the one positive thing that came out of him crossing Jean’s path that day.

(WATCH BELOW: New Jersey man charged with shooting bystander near Gaston County Courthouse, police say)



