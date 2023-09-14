‘I still hear him yelling in my ears,’ Group accused of kidnapping Las Vegas teen, stabbing him at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of teenagers allegedly kidnapped a young man, drove out to Lake Mead and stabbed him several times before believing he was dead and driving off, documents said.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested the four defendants, who are all 18 and 19, last week, records showed.

On Nov. 3, 2022, the victim, whose name is redacted in court documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained, called for help from an emergency phone near the Government Wash. The wash and campground are on the northwest side of Lake Mead. The area, accessible via a gravel road, is home to the upright speedboat that was visible when Lake Mead hit historically low levels.

Rangers found the victim suffering from eight stab wounds, documents said.

The victim later told investigators with the National Park Service that he received a text message on Nov. 2, 2022, from a person identified as Nathan Belloso, 19.

That day, the victim was picked up from a friend’s house by Dianna Cruz-Hernandez, 19, documents said. Belloso was also in the car as well as Eduardo Campos, 18; and Joseph Payton, 19, documents said.

Nathan Belloso, 19; and Dianna Cruz-Hernandez, 19. (LVMPD/KLAS)

After the victim got into the car, the group drove to Lake Mead, documents said. The victim said the group made him leave his phone, walked him “into a ditch” and then stabbed him several times, documents said. The victim then “played dead” as the group threw rocks at him.

[The victim] stated once he was sure they were gone, he got up and tried to get help,” documents said. “He said everyone he asked for help said they could not help him. [The victim] said one person directed him to use the emergency phone by the bathrooms.”

The victim told the park investigator that the incident was over “bro code,” involving a girl, documents said.

A school resource officer later identified Belloso as a then-Las Vegas High School student, documents said.

Park investigators obtained messages among the group, including a message reportedly from Belloso saying, “I can’t [expletive] sleep. I still hear him yelling in my ears.”

Belloso, Campos, Cruz-Hernandez and Payton were charged with battery with the use of a deadly weapon, resulting in substantial bodily harm; battery with intent to commit mayhem, robbery or grand larceny; kidnapping, attempted murder; and robbery, records showed.

All four defendants remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday. Judge Nadia Wood set bail at $250,000 for Campos. She set bail at $150,000 for Belloso and Cruz-Hernandez and $75,000 for Payton, records showed.

Booking photos for Campos and Payton were not immediately available.

