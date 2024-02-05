‘Still hurting’: Father recounts night his son, 18, was killed in Desert Hot Springs park

Rudy Rios received an unexpected call from his 18-year-old son Matthew shortly after walking out of a Sunday evening church service and almost immediately knew something was terribly wrong.

Matthew Rios had finished a shift at the Dollar General near where he lived in Desert Hot Springs, and Rudy Rios heard his son say he had been shot. Rios said his son had a calm tone, but he heard the alarmed voice of a stranger. Between what the two were saying, he pieced together that his son had been shot at Mission Springs Park.

"For roughly 13 minutes, I'm talking to my son, asking him: Who shot you?" Rudy Rios said. "He's saying: 'I don't know, I don't know. Dad, come get me.' And the other person is saying 'Hold on,' and trying to wake him up as he was coming in and out of consciousness."

That day, Dec. 17, 2023, had been a normal one. Now it was a nightmare scenario for the father as he remained on the phone until a police officer told him to meet them at Desert Regional Medical Center and cut the line. Had he been home, he said, he could have been at the park in seconds.

Rios' mind was racing as he tried to make sense of the unthinkable. Word had gotten around that attacks had happened in the park, and Rios asked his son to stop using it as a short cut on his bike ride home from work. Matthew Rios seemed undeterred, and when Rudy got the sense he would ride through anyway, he gave his son a pocket knife hoping it would scare off attackers.

But what was happening — his son hanging on to life after being shot multiple times — didn't seem possible, Rudy Rios said. His son, struggling to speak, was being helped by a man who identified himself as Gabriel. Rudy Rios said he could hear the man attempting to stop the bleeding and yelling at an ambulance that stopped nearby as it appeared to wait for police to clear the scene. Officers had been dispatched about 7 p.m.

"I think they were acting like it was some mob hit," Rios said. "He was an 18-year-old kid riding his bike through the park on his way home from work."

Rios met his son at the hospital moments before he was rushed into surgery. He had been shot three times, in the wrist, the shoulder and the heart. He died soon after, leaving his family, friends, co-workers and fellow musicians struggling to make sense of exactly what happened and why.

Two arrests, maybe more to come

About a month into their investigation, detectives with the Desert Hot Springs Police Department tracked down two suspects in Las Vegas and arrested them both.

One of them, 18-year-old Emanuel Orlando Castaneda Martinez, has been charged with murder and robbery and pleaded not guilty. The other, 19-year-old Carlos Alberto Hernandez, is charged with being an accessory by trying to help Martinez escape. Hernandez also has pleaded not guilty, and both men are due back in court Feb. 9.

Detective Chris James wrote in the arrest warrant that the shooting happened near the park's restroom, where police also found a spray paint can and fresh graffiti tied to the "Brownstone Locos" street gang.

James wrote that a pocketknife found in Rios' clothing had blood on it. Rios, however, had not been stabbed, leading detectives to believe he used the knife in self defense. Videos retrieved from Rios' cell phone showed that soon before the shooting, he had on a pair of headphones and was wearing an imitation diamond necklace. Neither was on Rios at the time of his death, leading investigators to believe he was robbed.

About a week after the shooting, James wrote that he was contacted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to inform him a man had come forward with information about the killing. Jose Castaneda, James wrote, told Las Vegas police that his son had gone on a trip to the Palm Springs area the weekend of Dec. 16. When he returned, he "had a stab wound to his torso and said he had shot and killed someone," James wrote.

James said he collected evidence from Martinez's social media suggesting he identified as a member of the "Brownstone Locos" street gang. And a subsequent search of his cell phone showed he was in the area of the park at the time of the shooting, and returned to Las Vegas soon after.

Desert Hot Springs Deputy Police Chief Steven Shaw described the shooting as a "random and tragic event, but folks should not be afraid to use the park." He added that the investigation is ongoing and the department expects to report more soon.

"We also know there were other individuals at the scene, so our investigation is still active and we anticipate additional arrests," Shaw said.

‘Very talented and very, very humble’

News of Rios' life cut tragically short came as a shock to a second family he had just begun developing among his coworkers and the Coachella Valley's young musicians and performers.

Raquel Magallanes was Rios' manager at the Dollar General, where he had started working soon after turning 18. She said he was shy at first, but his smile soon endeared him to many of the store's frequent customers.

"He was a great kid and an awesome worker," Magallanes said. "He opened up while he was here. After a while, customers would ask: ‘Is the kid with the dreads working today?’ He'd make them laugh."

She said she, her coworkers and familiar shoppers were stunned to find out he'd been fatally shot, and added she still brings his number up out of habit when she needs to fill a shift.

"No one who worked with him could talk bad about him. He always helped," Magallanes said.

Jayce Levi runs Sunny Sounds, a Palm Springs recording studio in the process of moving to a new space in Indio. He said Rios was among the first to come to the open mics he hosted at his space off of North Palm Canyon Drive.

"He was really excited about trying to break into the music business," Levi said. "Very talented and very, very humble. A really nice kid. It’s shocking that something like this could happen to him because if you ever met him, it was just like, how could anyone have an issue with this person?”

Levi described Rios as a mainstay at his open mics, where he said between 20 and 50 singers, rappers, guitar players, poets and comedians would gather and share their work. Rios stood out as a young, promising talent committed to developing his new craft, and respected by the others similarly dedicated.

"He would take the bus with his friends from Desert Hot Springs to Palm Springs, and he’d have to leave early to catch the last bus home," Levi said. "He’d do whatever he could to get here."

Levi remembers Rios regularly sharing a pizza with three or four friends hungry from the 45-minute bus ride. He encouraged Rios as he considered getting a guitar, which he learned quickly, and loaned him gear to help him record it as he integrated the instrument into his previously beat-heavy music. And he tried when he could to coach him through the fits of insecurity, often plaguing young artists, when he'd delete recordings or take down tracks he'd previously shared online.

Sunny Sounds hasn't held an open mic since Rios' death, a devastation that Levi said combined with him finding a new location for his studio.

"He was so good, especially for how much experience he had," Levi said. "I hope he knew that people really loved his music and really wanted to support him."

Matthew Rios.

‘Still hurting’

Meanwhile, Rudy Rios said that through his pain, he's hoping for justice for the life that was taken from his son. While it won't fill the void, he said, it will help as he continues to provide for his family.

"I'm still hurting, I have my crying spells," Rios said. "But life doesn't stop. I've got to keep working, paying bills. I have a wife and kids that I have to do my best for."

Rios said he wanted to thank the detectives for the swift arrest and the progress of the ongoing investigation. And to publicly thank the man, Gabriel, who helped his son, who he has never met and hasn't spoken to since.

As much as it haunts him, Rios said the labor of continuing on is helped by his final phone call with his son.

"I’m so grateful I got to speak to him," he said. "I remember him saying: ‘I love you, Dad,’ and I told him, ‘I love you, son.’ I consoled him and told him that the Lord is with you. For that I'm thankful. But it's a phone call I wouldn't wish on anybody."

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

