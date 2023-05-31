'It's still kind of surreal:' Longtime county detective retires

May 31—TRAVERSE CITY — Ever since he was 5 years old, Randy Fewless said he wanted to be a cop.

After almost 29 years of realizing that goal, next week will be the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office detective bureau captain's last before he retires from the department.

"To be able to live my dream as a police officer, and not only that, but to rise to basically the top rank in our department now, short of the elected officials, it's still kind of surreal to me," he said.

Fewless was born and raised in Cadillac, and attended Ferris State University in Big Rapids where he earned a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice.

Once he graduated, he said he worked as a police officer in Manton for a year before moving to the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office where he stayed until August 1994.

He was hired by the GTC Sheriff's Office, where he worked as a community police officer in Acme and Whitewater townships.

Within five years he was promoted to road patrol sergeant before moving back to the detective bureau, where he stayed until the birth of his first son.

Wanting different hours, he switched back to the roads, ultimately becoming the road patrol captain in February 2011.

Two years later, in 2013, Fewless went back to the detective bureau as the captain.

The biggest change he has seen in his career is the technological advancement.

"I think what our department has done is we've become more proactive, which I'm proud to say," Fewless said. "I think we really have tried to keep up with how criminals operate now."

Part of that shift required Fewless' department to continue learning and exploring new tools and technology used to solve crimes, he said.

"I think technology has made it more difficult in this day and age to solve crimes," he said. "But again, there's a lot of technology out there that we are utilizing also that we didn't have back when I first started."

Recently, Fewless presented and got township board approval in East Bay and Garfield townships to install license plate reading cameras that will help the department. His work with the cameras and their parent company, Flock Safety, has been a highlight of his career, he said.

Technology helped them solve crime a recent kidnapping and assault case in Grawn, he said.

In this November 2022 case, his deputies were able to utilize these technological advancements to track the suspect, Christopher Thomas, and bring him into custody within hours of receiving the call.

Despite the many tough cases he's dealt with, Fewless always radiates positivity, said longtime friend and colleague, Sheriff's Office Road Patrol Captain Chris Clark.

"From the first day I met him, to even today, his positivity, his energy for the job and the people that work at the Sheriff's Office and the people that we serve has not dropped in the last 27 years," he said. "He's always positive."

For Fewless, another high point has been all of the working relationships he has built, inside and outside of the department.

Every month, the sheriff's office hosts a regional detectives meeting with law enforcement from northwest Michigan, including state troopers and federal agents.

Those relationships and the people that work at the Law Enforcement Center are what he'll miss in retirement.

"The relationships that I've built here, the trust, that's what I'm going to miss the most," he said.