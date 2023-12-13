Still looking for a gift for the Happy Valley foodie in your life? Here are 10 options

Whether you’re shopping for a thoughtful gift for a loved one, a last-minute host gift on your way out the door to a holiday party, a shippable item that will remind a relocated family member or friend of home, or all of the above, Happy Valley makers and producers have you covered — especially when it comes to tasty treats and foodie-approved flavors that make for perfect holiday gifts.

Here’s where to look throughout Centre County for the most delicious holiday presents possible.

Penn State Berkey Creamery

The Penn State Berkey Creamery is a can’t-miss spot for students, locals and visitors alike, even in the winter months. The Creamery offers a wide swathe of gifts, including gift cards and merch. A cheese and charcuterie box is a nice pick for a host, but no one can turn down the Creamery’s famous ice cream, including this year’s festive holiday flavor, peppermint stick.

The Penn State Berkey Creamery offers an array of holiday gift choices.

Tait Farm Foods

Tait Farm Foods and the Tait Farm Harvest Shop is your place to go for delicious, locally made ingredients to put together a scrumptious holiday spread, but don’t forget to pick up (or order online) a gift or two as well.

The shop’s gift collections are a favorite, such as the holiday brunch gift collection that comes with Tait Farm pancake and waffle mix, Tait Farm oat scone mix, cinnamon vanilla, two conserves and spiced cranberry orange shrub. Other options include a Happy Valley traditions gift collection, featuring favorite local brands, and the holiday gourmet charcuterie gift collection. Gift collections come packaged in beautiful gift boxes and with handwritten notes.

Grilled Stickies

If there’s any food that’s connected to the State College experience the most, it may very well be the famed Grilled Stickies. You can order boxes of Grilled Stickies online, at grilledstickies.com, but also pick them up around town, at the Penn State Berkey Creamery, The Corner Room, Meyer Dairy and area grocery stores.

Idou Coffee Co.

You may have spotted the Idou Coffee Co. coffee trailer at area events or your favorite farmers market, but did you know the Boalsburg-based brand also offers coffee, coffee brewers, coffee subscriptions, gift cards, merch and more, all on its website? Check out idoucoffee.co and ensure your favorite coffee-lover’s caffeine fix is sorted for the upcoming months.

University Wine Company

A bottle of wine is a classic holiday host gift, but anyone who enjoys a bit of vino and the flavors of Happy Valley will appreciate a local bottle from a favorite winery. University Wine Company’s sparkling wines, Ovation Rosé and Ovation White, are great for the holidays (and come at an agreeable price point at just $20).

University Wine Company’s Ovation Rosé and Ovation White sparkling wines are pictured.

Axemann Brewery

Is your gift recipient more of a beer connoisseur? Happy Valley’s growing number of breweries are here to help. Bellefonte’s Axemann Brewery has merch and a wide array of locally brewed beers that are sure to please even the most discerning beer snobs.

Axemann Brewery offers locally brewed beers and merch for the holiday season.

Way Fruit Farm

Looking to put together a gift basket for your loved one, but want something personalized? Way Fruit Farm — which has Port Matilda and downtown State College locations — sells gift baskets that are filled with local brands and the farm’s own fruit. They can be customized while you wait (though pre-assembled gift baskets are also an option, with themes such as Sip Away, with coffee, tea, a shrub and hot apple cider).

Fasta & Ravioli Co.

Pick up an easy meal over the hectic holiday season, from Fasta & Ravioli Co. Owner Bob Ricketts recommends a cheese and sausage lasagna or ravioli for a simple yet delicious meal when holiday guests are in town. While you’re at it, grab your favorite foodie some Fasta & Ravioli Co. dried pasta or gourmet ravioli.

The Cakeshop by Tati

The Cakeshop by Tati has won over Centre County with its decadent pastries and desserts, and owner Tati Polay has rolled out a series of gift-worthy options for this holiday season. Yule logs, panettone and stollen are available for holiday orders placed until noon on Dec. 16, for pick up Dec. 23. However, other classic holiday baked goods will be available, in-store, all the way through Dec. 23.

Maine Bay & Berry Co.

But what if what your gift recipient really wants is to get away for the holidays? There’s no shame in that. If the Maine coast is a favorite destination, Maine Bay & Berry Co. will help you give them just a little taste of that much-anticipated vacation, with its Maine-sourced selection of food products ready for gifting.

