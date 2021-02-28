How you can still get a low 15-year mortgage rate for your refinance

Shane Murphy
·4 min read
How you can still get a low 15-year mortgage rate for your refinance
How you can still get a low 15-year mortgage rate for your refinance

Prior to the pandemic, 15-year mortgages were just too expensive for lots of American homeowners looking to refinance.

Instead, many opted for the popular 30-year fixed-rate loan, which typically came with a much more affordable monthly payment.

But the tables have turning: In September, 15-year mortgages accounted for 17% of home loan applications, up sharply from 10.2% a year earlier, according to a report from the Urban Institute.

Last year's plunging mortgage rates made the shorter-term loans more affordable. Now, with rates skyrocketing, the shorter-term loans are still looking like an attractive option.

The COVID connection

Happy Mixed Race Ethnic Family Walking In The Park Wearing Medical Face Mask.
Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock

This recent shift toward shorter mortgage terms stemmed from the massive drop in rates caused by the ongoing COVID crisis.

Early in 2021, the average rate for a 15-year fixed-rate loan fell to an all-time low 2.16%, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

Rock-bottom mortgage rates helped bring down the steep monthly payments that traditionally came with a shorter loan term, and gave homeowners opportunities to refinance into loans that may have been beyond their means before the pandemic.

Lately, rates have been flying high as the interest on Treasury bonds soars amid fears that vaccinations and stimulus checks will heat up the economy and stoke inflation. But mortgage rates are still low by historical standards.

How a shorter term can save you thousands

Young African Couple Sitting On Sofa Calculating Invoice
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock

First things first: Even with mortgage rates much cheaper than a year ago, refinancing into a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage will generally give you a bigger monthly payment than refinancing to a 30-year loan.

Freddie Mac said 30-year fixed mortgage rates were averaging 2.97% last week, versus the 2.34% average for 15-year loans.

If you were to refinance a $200,000 balance at the current average rates, your monthly payment would be $1,319 with a 15-year loan, but only $840 with a 30-year mortgage — about a $480 difference.

That might be a deal breaker for some, but when you consider the lifetime interest you’d save with the shorter loan term, that high monthly payment might not seem so bad.

The total interest you’d pay by refinancing into a 15-year mortgage would be about $37,000, while you’d have to fork over roughly $102,400 in interest for the 30-year loan. That’s an extra $65,400.

And don’t forget that in addition to saving over $65,000, you’d also pay off your debt in half the time.

Why shorter terms have better rates — and what that means for you

House and coins place on the wood table is ladder with white illustration, representing lower mortgage rates.
Puttachat Kumkrong / Shutterstock

The average interest rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is usually lower than the average on a 30-year loan because shorter loans are generally seen as less risky by lenders.

However, since a 15-year mortgage does require a higher monthly payment, the criteria needed to qualify for one is often stricter than for a 30-year loan.

You might ultimately decide the bar is too high and that you'll have to look for other ways to cut your housing costs — maybe by shopping around to find a lower rate on your homeowners insurance.

To land a 15-year mortgage, it may be necessary to raise your income above what you currently earn, reduce your debt-to-income ratio, or pump up your credit score by 20 points or more.

How refinance into a 15-year loan at the best rate

CREDIT SCORE CONCEPT ON SCREEN
garagestock / Shutterstock

To ensure you’ll get the best rate possible on a 15-year refi, you’ll want to check in on your credit score before you start looking for offers.

You’ll need a score in the "very good" (740 to 799) or "excellent" (800+) range if you want lenders to feel confident about working with you.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on your score lately, that's OK — there are online services that will let you check your score for free whenever you want, and give you tips on how to boost it if it’s low.

Once your credit score is ship-shape, you’ll want to shop around and compare quotes from at least three to five lenders before you commit to a 15-year loan offer.

Research from Freddie Mac has found that comparing five rates can save a borrower thousands of dollars over the life of a loan, so don't jump at the first offer you get.

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors weigh new stock leadership as broader market wobbles

    A shakeup in stocks accelerated by the past week's surge in Treasury yields has investors weighing how far a recent leadership rotation in the U.S. equity market can run, and its implications for the broader S&P 500 index. Moves this week further spurred a shift that has seen months-long outperformance for energy, financial and other shares expected to benefit from an economic recovery, while a climb in Treasury yields weighed on the technology stocks that have led markets higher for years. The two-track market left the benchmark S&P 500 down for the week, and sparked questions about whether it could sustain gains going forward if the tech and growth stocks that account for the biggest weights in the index struggle.

  • 5 Perks of Having Great Credit

    Unless you live under a rock -- one without Wi-Fi -- chances are pretty good you've heard half a dozen commercials this week alone about the importance of checking your credit scores. Sure, we all know that a credit card issuer will check your credit when you apply. Yep, you guessed it, there's probably going to be a credit check.

  • Why Roth IRAs Make Sense for Millennials

    Millennials can take advantage of decades of tax-free earnings and then tax-free withdrawals during retirement with a Roth IRA.

  • Rishi Sunak paves the way for tax rises with warning of 'enormous toll' of the pandemic on public finances

    Rishi Sunak has paved the way for tax rises, warning he must "level" with the public about the "enormous toll" the coronavirus pandemic has had on the economy in this week's Budget. The Chancellor of the Exchequer said the Government would lay out a package of measures that would “align with the roadmap”, but that the UK must begin to eliminate its debt as the pandemic eases. Mr Sunak would not comment on specific tax policies in a Sky News interview on Sunday, but said he would “level with people” on Wednesday about the “scale of the shock we have experienced”. The Treasury is widely expected to freeze the bottom and higher rate income tax thresholds in this week’s statement, effectively raising tax levels without increasing rates. An increase in business rates has also been rumoured, with some commentators pointing out that the UK has the lowest rate in the G7 club of rich countries, at 19 per cent. The United States’ rate of corporation tax is 26 per cent, while France’s is 32 per cent. A tax on tech giants has also been floated as a potential source of revenue for the Treasury. Asked about his plans for online companies, Mr Sunak pointed to the introduction of last year’s Digital Services Tax but said he was working with other G7 finance ministers to set a level of tax for the firms in future. The proposed rises have been unpopular with the Labour Party, which has warned that rises should wait until the pandemic is over, and with figures on the Tory backbenchers. A group of 48 MPs from seats in the North of England have written to the Chancellor today to warn against any increase in business rates. Mr Sunak said the Government would continue to support businesses and families through the pandemic while lockdown restrictions are still in place, suggesting that larger tax increases would be postponed until later this year or in 2022. He also hinted that the furlough scheme would be extended in this week’s Budget, but stopped short of confirming any individual measures that have not yet been announced. “I think it’s right that the support aligns with the roadmap,” he said. “The Prime Minister’s roadmap has a path on which we will slowly reopen our economy. We want to make sure that our support supports people along that path. “That’s what you will see on Wednesday.” The Chancellor also repeated the Government’s commitment not to open up the economy any sooner than laid out in the roadmap. Mr Sunak said the key dates of April 12, May 17 and June 21 would not be moved earlier, despite Boris Johnson’s declaration that ministers would be led by “data, not dates”. Once the restrictions are eased, he said ministers want the public to be “out and about” spending money to stimulate the economy. The Government today announced a new £5 billion grant scheme to “get the tills ringing again” on British high streets. Nearly 700,000 businesses will be eligible for “restart grants”, worth up to £18,000 per firm. On the national debt, which has now reached £2 trillion, Mr Sunak warned that tough measures would eventually be needed to avoid a spiralling debt burden that would put the UK on a weak footing to deal with a future crisis. “Coronavirus has also just had an enormous toll on our economy, and I want to level with people about that, about the problems that that causes and the challenges it presents us with, and be honest about our plans to address those,” he said. “We do have a challenge in our public finances, and if we don’t do anything borrowing will continue to be at very high levels even after we have recovered from Covid, debt will rise indefinitely.” Asked why the UK would not continue to borrow at low interest rates, as the United States appears to be doing at the direction of Joe Biden, Mr Sunak said interest rates could always change and leave the UK with a high cost to service its borrowing. “I would like to be able to keep taxes low for people in general. I’m a Conservative and I believe in that,” he said. “But I want to deliver our promises that we made to the British people, that we would be responsible with their money, that we would look after the nation’s finances and we would deliver strong public services.”

  • Two Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $21,109 In Two Months

    Don't let the shaky end in February for stocks fool you. There's plenty of money being made with S&P 500 stocks this year so far.

  • Mortgage rates are the highest in 6 months — is it too late to refinance?

    An expert says ultra-low rates "have come to an end," but a refi can still bring savings.

  • Will You Owe Taxes on Your 2020 Unemployment Checks?

    Extended unemployment benefits provided much-needed relief to 40 million people in 2020, according to Century Foundation statistics. But now those Americans could be facing hefty tax bills this April...

  • Alleged Street Racer Charged With Insurance Fraud

    Let this be a lesson to everyone.

  • 3 US Regulators Probing Robinhood’s Actions Amid GameStop Trading Craze

    FINRA, the SEC and the New York Attorney General’s Office are all making enquiries with the trading app provider.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – February 27th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $48,000 levels would support the pack.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Avacta Group Plc's (LON:AVCT) Share Registry?

    If you want to know who really controls Avacta Group Plc ( LON:AVCT ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Biden’s New PPP Rules: Only Small or Minority-Owned Companies Can Apply for 2 Weeks

    The Biden administration announced a slew of changes to the Paycheck Protection Program today, which aims to help "the smallest businesses" and women and minority-owned businesses, according to a...

  • 3 Reasons You Shouldn’t Receive a Tax Refund Next Year

    The weather is warming up, birds are singing, snow is melting and people are smiling. You know what that means? Tax refund season is in full swing. I'm always a bit baffled when folks act like they've...

  • A new rule is about to make PPP loans more generous for businesses without employees

    The US Small Business Administration (SBA) is expected to issue a rule as soon as Monday that will make loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) more generous for business owners without employees. Companies and nonprofits without employees have always been eligible for PPP loans. The new rule expected from the SBA will instead base loan amounts off of sole proprietors’ gross income, significantly expanding the amount of money for which they are eligible.

  • When You Buy A Stock, Here's How Much Cash The Company Actually Receives

    When you buy $1,000 of a company’s stock in your Robinhood account, how much of that cash goes directly to help fund the company and its business operations? The answer is $0. Where Your Cash Goes: The issue of buying shares of stock to help “save” struggling companies like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has come up frequently on social media since the WallStreetBets-fueled meme stock buying frenzy began in January. However, experienced investors know that publicly traded companies don’t get a dime from the cash you spend buying their shares of stock. Related Link: Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades Companies typically raise cash in the public market when they first go public via an initial public offering (IPO), a merger with a special acquisition company (SPAC) or a direct listing. However, once their shares are trading on the public market, any shares you buy in your brokerage account are coming directly from another shareholder who is selling, not the company itself. Aside from any trading fees you may spend on the transaction, every dollar you spend buying shares of GameStop, AMC or other stocks ends up in the brokerage account of the person or institution that sold them to you. AMC and GameStop traders on Reddit and Twitter have been celebrating their efforts to “save” these companies by buying shares of stock. In reality, the companies haven’t gotten any funds from any of the recent stock buying. How Public Companies Raise Funds: Once a company is public, it must raise capital via options such as a follow-on public offer (FPO), also known as a secondary offering. FPOs can be both dilutive or non-dilutive. A non-dilutive FPO happens when the founders or other large shareholders sell some of their shares to the public. An FPO may increase a stock’s float, or free-trading shares, but it does not increase the company’s outstanding shares or decrease its EPS. A dilutive FPO happens when a company creates new shares to sell to the public. By creating new shares, the ownership stakes of existing shareholders are decreased slightly the same way the value of a currency erodes when central banks print more money. Companies can also raise capital by borrowing money. However, the company must first find a lender that will agree on a reasonable interest rate. Many lenders don’t want to touch struggling companies like AMC and GameStop because they aren’t convinced they will be able to pay back their debts. What It Means For Meme Stocks: Despite all the publicity and wild volatility in GameStop, the company itself hasn’t actually been directly helped by all the retail buying. GameStop reportedly considered selling more shares during the January rally, but the SEC has said it would closely scrutinize any company that attempted to take advantage of the extreme trading volatility to knowingly sell overpriced shares to vulnerable investors. In June 2020, bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZGQ) withdrew a proposed $500 million equity offering after the SEC cracked down on the company for potentially preying on investors. AMC, on the other hand, was able to raise $1.2 billion via debt and equity deals in January after its stock rallied more than 700%. “The irony here, of course, is that GME couldn’t even tap equity markets to take advantage of the recent short squeeze,” DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said this week. He said the so-called “dumb money” flowing into the market may not be helping the companies directly, but it is certainly making short sellers think twice. “You don’t have to be long, but betting against people who think their 10-share buy order is going to change the world is both risky and not actually a fundamentally-based investment position,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: GameStop hasn’t been helped directly by all the retail stock buying, but investor enthusiasm and a higher stock price definitely help more than it hurts. If GameStop can now demonstrate its army of new investors and its massive amount of free publicity has translated into improved sales and earnings numbers, the company may have several funding options open up in the near future. GameStop reports fourth-quarter earnings in late March. Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy GameStop Stock Traders Should Beware The 'Law Of Twos And Threes'Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A Look at Tiger Woods’ Fortune in the Wake of His Tragic Accident

    Find out Tiger Woods' net worth after he won his fifth Masters title on April 14. The victory was Woods' first major win in more than a decade.

  • Some California Residents Will Receive $600 in Stimulus Funds Separate from Federal Checks

    As Washington awaits the House of Representatives' vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a coronavirus aid package worth $7.6 billion,...

  • Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

    Congress has a few variables to play with when deciding on the next round of stimulus checks. The $1,400 amount seems to be settled, so the next question is, who is eligible to receive it? In addition...

  • Third Stimulus Checks Are One Step Closer to Reality – How Much Will You Get?

    The House passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package. While the bill faces hurdles in the Senate, the provisions authorizing another round of stimulus payments seem safe.