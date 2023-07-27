‘They’re still lying:’ State senator wants controversial Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary investigated

State Senator Emmanuel Jones says the walls are closing in on a controversial animal sanctuary in Henry County.

“Even in this moment, they’re still lying about what they’re doing,” he said.

This week Sen. Jones called on Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to launch an investigation into the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary.

“It’s far worse than what the public can even ever imagine,” Jones told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln.

Jones spoke exclusively to Channel 2 Action News about recent citations issued against Noah’s Ark. Documents Channel 2 Action News obtained show at least nine court summons stemming from citations given to sanctuary President Shelly Lackly for bite incidents and animal neglect allegations.

Noah’s Ark acknowledged they did report a bite that happened in May. A potential donor was bitten by a monkey after placing her hand on a cage.

For more than a year, Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been the center of controversy.

The facility had to shut down for several months after a bird flu outbreak in 2022.

We also reported in May that dozens of hooved animals were removed from the facility.

“It’s a false narrative, it’s based on lies,” said President Shelly Lackly.

Lackly sat down with Channel 2 Action News earlier this year to dispel rumors of animal neglect.

“The keep staff that we have now are top notched. We have seven keepers that’s their entire job, focusing on the animals, then we have maintenance staff that can help with that, that’s double than what we’ve had in the past,” she said.

Henry County solicitor Pam Bettis says her office, along with the State Department of Natural Resources, are aggressively investigating recent incidents.

Bettis told Channel 2 Action News in a statement, “We are going to do a thorough investigation, when we gather all of the facts and evidence we will apply facts and evidence to the applicable law.”

Lincoln reached out to Attorney General Chris Carr. A spokesperson sent a statement saying,

“We take all allegations of animal cruelty very seriously. We are supportive of efforts by law enforcement agencies which have jurisdiction and work to address these concerns.”

Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary’s also shared a lengthy statement that read: