Still missing: Mom 'worried sick and praying' for safe return of Exeter teens

EXETER — It has been nearly a week, and there have been no signs of two Exeter teens reported missing.

Jenna Smith, 14, and Jonathan Wood, 15, were last seen late Feb. 10, early Feb. 11 in Exeter before they disappeared. Local police, family and friends are still seeking help from the public in finding and bringing them back home safely.

The two are known to be a couple, according to Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin, adding he knows of no incident that may have precipitated the two leaving.

Jenna Smith, 14, left, and Jonathan Wood, 15, are missing and believed to be together, according to Exeter police.

Although too young to have driver's licenses, Poulin said, the teens are believed to be driving a 2016 Honda CRV, New Hampshire registration 1916409, with a Honda Barn decal on the rear hatch. The vehicle belongs to a relative, he said.

“Whenever you have young teenagers without a license driving a car, that’s a reason to worry about their safety,” Poulin said.

According to Jonathan’s mother, Lauren Wood, the family is “worried sick and praying for their safe return.”

“I know the police are working hard to follow any leads or tips and have faith that they will bring my son and Jenna home safely,” Wood wrote in an email to Seacoastonline.

According to police, Wood was last seen at 10 Myrtle Street in Exeter on Feb. 10 at 10 p.m. and Smith at 17 Brentwood Road in Exeter at 1:45 a.m.

Smith is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and her blond hair recently dyed black. When last seen, she was wearing black glasses, a black hooded sweatshirt with a pink and blue swirl pattern on the front, and black pants. She is known to wear two silver chains, one with a cross and one with a paw print attached.

Jenna Smith, 14, is missing, according to Exeter police.

Wood is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police said he was last known to be wearing a black fabric motorcycle-style jacket and Nike blue/black/white sneakers. He was also carrying an orange/black duffel bag, which may have contained more clothing items. Wood wears a thick silver chain and a diamond stud earring in each ear.

Jonathan Wood, 15, is missing, according to Exeter police.

Poulin said as soon as his department heard of the teens’ disappearance, police acted swiftly.

“The Exeter Police Department has always considered missing juveniles a top priority,” Poulin said.

Poulin said, although there have been postings indicating the two youths might be in New York, Connecticut, New England and even Florida, there have been no verifiable sightings.

Get support or offer information

According to a press release from SAU 16 Superintendent David Ryan, support is in place for both the faculty and students at the Cooperative Middle School and Exeter High School and the school system is “cooperating in every way possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212 or dial 911.

