Still missing: Search expands for St. Johns County man missing since 2022

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has expanded search operations for a man missing since July 2022.

Carlos Edward Tavarez was last seen on Faith Street in Hastings on Jul. 23 2022. His family reported him missing in early August of that same year. According to information from The Charley Project, a non-profit website dedicated to profiling cold-case missing people, Taverez was behaving strangely in the weeks before his disappearance.

The sheriff’s department said in an update about his disappearance that additional search operations began recently. The department also said it will use K9 teams and advanced search technology to search the Flagler Estates area of St. Johns County.

SJSO is asking anyone with information relating to this investigation to call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477). You might be eligible for a cash reward.

