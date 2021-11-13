Still no arrests in killing of 2-year-old boy on Oakland freeway
Nearly a week after the killing of 2-year-old Jasper Wu and there still have been no arrests.
Nearly a week after the killing of 2-year-old Jasper Wu and there still have been no arrests.
Public officials around the world are imposing new restrictions on the unvaccinated as many nations struggle to raise their COVID vaccination rates.Why it matters: Unvaccinated people are five times more likely than vaccinated people to get infected and 10 times more likely to die from COVID, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many health care systems are buckling under new waves in cases among the unvaccinated.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe fo
"I got mugged on my first night as a pizza delivery guy."View Entire Post ›
Kyle Rittenhouse was 17 when he killed two people and wounded a third during protests in Kenosha in August 2020. He has argued self defense.
Erica Burden had dropped off her child at school Tuesday morning and had not been seen or heard from since, Kentucky State Police said.
Rittenhouse is not on trial for American society's historical racism, and such history does not change the underlying facts of his case.
The Sheriff's Office previously stated that a 911 caller recognized a viral hand gesture made by a girl in a car to signal she needed help.
Elliott Reed was out for his daily bike ride when he was confronted by Collin Fries. A police incident report says Fries continued to beat him even after Reed lost consciousness.
The judge in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse said on Friday he would instruct the jury they can consider the prosecution's argument that the teenager provoked an encounter with one of two men he fatally shot during protests in Wisconsin last year. The ruling is a boost for prosecutors because it opens the door for them to argue that Rittenhouse was the aggressor, which would raise the bar for the teenager's effort to convince the jury that he acted in self-defense. Ahead of the trial, some legal experts told Reuters that prosecutors faced a formidable challenge https://www.reuters.com/world/us/prosecutors-face-tough-test-trial-us-teenage-protest-shooter-rittenhouse-2021-10-28 in bringing a successful prosecution.
If found guilty, Talley could face life in prison.
Brad Rukstales, who gave $25,000 to Trump's campaign and GOP committees in 2020, said he allowed “emotions to get the better of me."
The real owner had no idea someone had listed the house for sale.
On Wednesday, the 18-year-old broke down on the stand in a Kenosha, Wisconsin circuit court as he recounted the August 2020 shooting he was involved in that left two people dead and one injured during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.
A man has been arrested in the death of a Georgia teacher who was found dead while vacationing in Mexico.
A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.
Cellphone video shows multiple students attacking the boy on his birthday. His parents said one perpetrator received a one-day suspension — the same their son received because he allegedly had a role in the assault too.
“I’ve been doing this a long time... In all of those hundreds and hundreds of cases, I have never seen anybody as stone-cold guilty as you,” the judge in the case said.
The sisters will appear in a TV special detailing the abuse they and 10 of their 11 siblings suffered at the hands of their parents.
EXCLUSIVE – The ongoing murder trial for Kyle Rittenhouse, the man facing charges for fatally shooting two people and wounding a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is "a sham at best," New York City "subway vigilante" Bernhard Goetz told Fox News Digital.
Keith Morrison discussed the ongoing investigation into the deaths of JJ and Charles Vallow, as well as Tylee Ryan, ahead of the Dateline investigation into the so-called Doomsday Couple.
The woman who threw the soup is facing criminal charges, according to police in Temple, Texas.